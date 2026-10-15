Sweetwater Brewing Gives Fans The Chance To Win Tickets To Their Dream Show At AEG Venues Across Georgia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Crack Open the Good Times: Fans 21+ Can Scan the SweetWater QR Code in or Enter Online for a Shot at a Night Out at Georgia Theatre, The Eastern, Variety Playhouse, or Terminal West

ATLANTA, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SweetWater Brewing, the iconic Atlanta-born craft brewery and a craft brand by Tilray Brands, Inc.

Whether fans are heading to Georgia Theatre, The Eastern, Variety Playhouse, or Terminal West, the sweepstakes brings together what SweetWater does best: cold beer, live music, and good times with friends. It is an easy way for fans to enter for a shot at making their next Georgia concert night unforgettable.

The sweepstakes runs through 11:59 p.m. ET on December 31, 2026 and includes two entry periods. One winner will be selected per entry period, for a total of two winners. Non-winning entries will carry forward into the subsequent entry period.









Each prize gives the winner and one adult guest, both 21+, the chance to choose their 2026–2027 AEG concert at Georgia Theatre, The Eastern, Variety Playhouse, or Terminal West, plus a digital gift card to help support travel and transportation. Winners who live within a 50-mile radius of the selected AEG venue will receive a $250 gift card in place of the $1,000 travel gift card. The approximate retail value of each prize is $1,200.

Eligible consumers can enter by scanning the QR code on participating retail point-of-sale displays or by visiting and completing the registration form. Limit one entry per person during the sweepstakes period. Scanning the QR code alone does not constitute entry; the registration form must be completed and submitted.

“SweetWater has always been about good beer, good music, and good times with friends,” said Evan Woolard, Senior Brand Manager, SweetWater Brewing.“With this sweepstakes, we're giving fans the chance to pick the show they want to see, raise a glass, and experience the kind of unforgettable night out that makes Georgia's live music scene so special.”

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open only to legal residents of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia who are 21 years of age or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes ends December 31, 2026. Alcohol beverages are not part of the prize, to enter Always drink responsibly.

About SweetWater Brewing

SweetWater Brewing Company, founded in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of the Southeast's most recognized craft breweries, known for its laid-back spirit, hop-forward beers, and deep connection to music, outdoor culture, and community. Since opening its doors in 1997, SweetWater has built a loyal following with fan-favorite brews and experiences that bring people together.

Today, SweetWater continues to celebrate the moments best shared with friends, from backyard hangs and outdoor adventures to festival fields and concert venues across the country.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together,“forward-looking statements”) under Canadian and U.S. securities laws and within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be subject to the“safe harbor” created by those sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“forecast,”“future,”“should,”“could,”“enable,”“potential,”“contemplate,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“plan,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“project,”“will,”“would” and the negative of these terms or similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Certain material factors, estimates, goals, projections, or assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this communication. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses, or current expectations. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievement to be materially different from any forward-looking statements, and other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that the Company deems immaterial could also cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein. For a more detailed discussion of these risks and other factors, see the most recently filed annual information form of Tilray and the Annual Report on Form 10-K (and other periodic reports filed with the SEC) of Tilray made with the SEC and available on EDGAR. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made as of the date of this communication and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

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