Rethink Partners With Joe Freshtm & Shoppers Foundation For Women's Healthtm

As a key fundraising partner in Rethink's history, helping raise more than $450,000 for the charity, Joe Fresh is back with a limited-edition product collaboration. The Breast Cancer Awareness Month T-shirt nods to Rethink and Joe Fresh's past partnerships to drive breast awareness while introducing a graphic motif that reflects the non-linear experience of breast cancer. The design invites conversation, encouraging women to educate, empower, and advocate for breast health through community and connection.

The $25, limited-edition tee will be available at Joe Fresh stand-alone stores, online, and at the Rethink House pop-up in downtown Toronto. For this collaboration with Rethink Breast Cancer, Joe Fresh is providing $25,000 to support the charity's mission.

Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM is also funding a core experience at the Toronto pop-up that will empower younger women with new perspectives about breast cancer.

“We are so grateful for partners like Joe Fresh and Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health because they really help us amplify our mission,” says MJ DeCoteau, founder and executive director of Rethink Breast Cancer.“Not just their financial aid, but also impressive footprint and presence in communities all across Canada, help us get important education and support out to those who need it.”









Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova photographed by Katherine Holland for The Kit

The t-shirt will also be featured on the cover of a limited-edition breast health publication with The Kit magazine featuring Ksenia Daniela Kharlamova, the Canadian actress from Heated Rivalry and Sterling Point.

“Our customers and communities are at the heart of everything we do at Joe Fresh, and we're proud to partner with Rethink Breast Cancer to help amplify the important work they do. This collaboration is about more than a t-shirt, it's an opportunity to show support, raise awareness and make a meaningful impact together,” says Lindsay Cook, VP of Joe Fresh Marketing.

Rethink Breast Cancer is about to embark on its next era focused on owning the full spectrum of young women's breast health and helping all young women live better and live longer in the face of cancer - from risk reduction and prevention to navigating diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and supporting thrivership for the metastatic breast cancer community. To bring this mission to life, the charity will be opening The Rethink House, a modern, multi-purpose flagship house where the community connects, grows, learns, heals and celebrates.

This October, Rethink will introduce the Rethink House pop-up from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31, 2026, at 390 Dupont St. in downtown Toronto. The pop-up is an opportunity for people to experience the charity's vision, attend educational and community events, and help fundraise for the permanent House. Within the space, is a Beauty and Reflection Station, made possible through funding support from Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health TM. The mirror-based installation gently explores how breast cancer can impact the way women see themselves, during and after cancer, while educating the general public about the experience.

“Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health is proud to support Rethink and its important work in education, advocacy, health and wellness for women facing breast cancer,” says Paulette Minard, Director of Community Investment and Shoppers Foundation of Women's Health.“We believe deeply in the power of community to positively impact women's health, and in creating spaces where women feel supported, beautiful and empowered throughout their breast cancer journey.”

The pop-up is an inspiring space to celebrate Rethink's 25th anniversary, while maximizing wellbeing for all younger women - whether they are navigating breast cancer or wanting to reduce risk and be breast empowered. In conversation with Rethink's community, the charity knows beauty, haircare and onco-aesthetics are a top priority while navigating treatment and beyond.

Key experiences at the Rethink House pop-up include Rethink's most popular Sex + Body event, a breast health 101 panel, and a flower-crown and portrait event for the breast cancer community. In addition, the space will be open daily, Wednesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for drop-in tea conversations and shopping.

Shop the Joe FreshTM T-Shirt:

T-Shirt Availability: Available as of Oct. 1 through the Rethink House pop-up, Joe Fresh stand-alone stores and JoeFresh.com

Full Collection Details: rethinkbreastcancer.com/25-for-25

Visit The Rethink Pop-Up supported by Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM:

Dates: Open to the public from Thursday, Oct. 1 through Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Hours: Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with special events some evenings

Location: 390 Dupont St., Toronto

Full Event Schedule: rethinkbreastcancer.com/rethink-house

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and in close to 500 grocery stores; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at and Loblaw's issuer profile at

About Shoppers Foundation for Women's Health

Shoppers Foundation for Women's HealthTM – the charitable arm of Shoppers Drug Mart® – is committed to helping Canadian women lead healthier lives, by making care more equitable and accessible. In 2022, the Foundation set an ambitious goal: to contribute $50M by 2026 towards women's health initiatives that are making care more equitable and accessible. This milestone has been surpassed, ahead of schedule, and Shoppers Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to build a future in which more women in Canada can lead healthier lives." Learn more at shoppersfoundation.ca.

For more information or to set up an interview, please contact:

Jasmine Sikand

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at