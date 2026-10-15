INVESTOR DEADLINE: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit Before November 2, 2026 Deadline, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces - HIMS

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

You can also contact attorneys Ken Dolitsky or Michael Albert of Robbins Geller by calling 800/851-7783 or via e-mail at ....

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Hims & Hers operates as a health and wellness platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals.

The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hims & Hers shared consumers' health information with third-party advertising platforms; (ii) Hims & Hers charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is“right for them”; (iii) the foregoing conduct subjected Hims & Hers to regulatory scrutiny; (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Hims & Hers was reasonably likely to incur fees and penalties; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Hims & Hers' business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 29, 2026, the Federal Trade Commission allegedly announced it had filed a lawsuit against Hims & Hers“alleging that the telehealth provider shared consumers' sensitive health information about medical conditions with third-party advertising platforms despite claiming its services maintain consumers' privacy and deceives users about its billing and cancellation practices.” The Hims & Hers class action lawsuit further alleges that, according to the Federal Trade Commission's complaint, Hims & Hers engages in other deceptive advertising practices, including failing to“clearly disclose that it charges consumers for prescriptions almost immediately after they submit an intake form, despite telling consumers that they will be able to consult with a medical provider to find a treatment that is 'right for them.'” Additionally, the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit alleges that the Federal Trade Commission's complaint includes allegations that Hims and Hers“shared consumers' sensitive health information with third-party advertising companies and platforms... such as Meta Platforms, Inc. ('Meta') and Snap Inc. ('Snap').” On this news, the price of Hims and Hers shares declined nearly 15%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Hims & Hers securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Hims & Hers class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder rights litigation. Our Firm ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report, recovering more than $916 million for investors in 2025. This marks our fourth #1 ranking in the past five years. And in those five years alone, Robbins Geller recovered $8.4 billion for investors – $3.4 billion more than any other law firm. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

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