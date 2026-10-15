Halloween: Season Of The Delectably Wicked Explores Witchcraft, Autumn Beauty And Spiritual Mystery

HALLOWEEN SEASON OF THE DELECTABLY WICKED by JACKIE SPENCER

Jackie Spencer blends Halloween history, macabre stories, recipes, and provocative folklore in the fifth installment of her Delectable Spirit Books series.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Witches' broomsticks, the story of Lilith, and the history of Halloween share space with recipes and autumnal verse in Jackie Spencer's HALLOWEEN: SEASON OF THE DELECTABLY WICKED.

Spanning more than 275 pages, the book combines historical exploration with myth, fiction, and personal insight. Its subjects reach from the holiday's origins to present-day celebrations, pairing familiar seasonal imagery with the darker lore surrounding rituals, spells, and supernatural figures.

Witchcraft provides both a historical subject and a route into enduring legends. Spencer examines how witches became associated with broomstick flight, along with generations-old potions and spells. She also recounts the life of Alice Kyteler, the Witch of Kilkenny, bringing historical witchcraft and its condemnation into the collection. This account sits alongside the book's broader exploration of centuries-old legends and the origins of rituals associated with the season.

The supernatural material extends beyond witches to werewolf transformations, the allure of vampires, and accounts of demons, including incubus and succubus. A section devoted to Lilith explores the powerful figure portrayed in the book as Adam's first wife. Spencer also considers passion and aphrodisiacs in relation to Halloween traditions, giving the collection a sensual dimension as well as a macabre one.

Recipes accompany its explorations of potions and spells.

The book's celebration of fall offers a different point of entry for readers drawn to Halloween's atmosphere rather than its frightening figures alone. Descriptions of dazzling colors and crisp air evoke the season's beauty, while verses and stories bring together wonder, nostalgia, and eerie imagery. Its mix of formats makes room for seasonal appreciation alongside historical material, rather than relying on a single continuous account of Halloween lore.

Spiritual inquiry adds another dimension to Spencer's treatment of the holiday. Her extensive research into spiritualism and mediumship informs the book's attention to those practices. That interest also connects with the themes of hope, redemption, and spiritual enlightenment found in her writing. Accounts involving the Holy Spirit provide a counterpoint to the darker subjects, reflecting Spencer's recurring message that light remains possible even amid darkness.

For readers interested in Halloween history, witchcraft legends, or the sensory appeal of autumn, the collection brings those interests into one volume without treating them as interchangeable. Historical accounts appear alongside imaginative stories, and spiritual reflection accompanies more provocative material. Spencer cautions that some of the passionate subjects may not suit younger readers. The book is directed toward Halloween enthusiasts, including those seeking to renew their interest in the season and its mysteries.

Jackie Spencer is the author of the Delectable Spirit Books series, which includes HALLOWEEN: SEASON OF THE DELECTABLY WICKED and DELECTABLE SPIRIT. The latter brings together love's darker side, Halloween mystery, fall beauty, and spiritual reflection.

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