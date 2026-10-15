Choose Happiness: It Will Change Your World! Connects Daily Choices With Meaning And Habit Change

Choose Happiness by Barbara Zavela

Barbara Zavela's guide explores cognitive distortions, habits to cultivate and habits to break in the practice of happiness.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In Choose Happiness: It Will Change Your World!, Barbara Zavela addresses a practical question at the heart of her approach: how to make choosing happiness a daily practice. Written to help more people lead happy lives, the book pairs its central premise that happiness is a choice with an examination of meaning, thought patterns, and habits.

The guide is intended both for people unfamiliar with that premise and for those who accept it but are unsure how to act on it each day. Zavela explores the benefits of choosing to be happy and the connection between finding meaning and leading a happier life. She also addresses how to recognize and combat cognitive distortions, placing attention to thinking patterns alongside the search for meaning.

Habit change gives the book a concrete focus for readers seeking to put its central idea into practice. Zavela distinguishes between habits to cultivate in support of happiness and those to weed out. Rather than addressing only the formation of new habits, the book also covers strategies for breaking existing ones. These complementary subjects make the guide relevant to readers interested in both what they might adopt and what they might stop doing as they practice happiness.

Zavela's reason for writing is rooted in her stated purpose of spreading joy and happiness and, through that effort, making the world a better place. She sets a modest measure for the book's success: helping even a small number of people would fulfill her aim of spreading happiness. Barbara Zavela is the author of Choose Happiness: It Will Change Your World!

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Barbara Zavela

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Choose Happiness: It Will Change Your World! Connects daily choices with meaning and habit change News Provided By BrightKey PR October 15, 2026, 10:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry



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