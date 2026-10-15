Koody Launches AI Bookkeeping And Tax Prep For Businesses

Koody for Business - Cash flow management and tax prep for businesses.

Koody for Business helps sole proprietors auto-categorize income and expenses, track business profit with a P&L, and prepare Schedule C records for tax time.

- Hallie Omogiafo, Founder & CEO of KoodySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Koody, the AI money manager for individuals and sole proprietors, today announced the launch of Koody for Business. The dedicated Business workspace helps sole proprietors and small-business owners automatically categorize income and expenses, manage cash flow, understand profit, and prepare financial records for tax time.Koody's personal and business finance tools previously shared one workspace. The new Business workspace brings the existing business tools together in a dedicated place, so customers can focus on their business while retaining the option to manage personal finances in the same app. Customers can use Koody only for business, manage personal and business spending from one bank account, or keep separate personal and business accounts on one platform.To bring their financial records into Koody, customers can upload PDF or CSV bank and credit card statements. Koody extracts the transactions, cleans up descriptions, and automatically categorizes income and expenses. Built-in business categories cover revenue, rent, contract labor, software, supplies, and more. Customers can change a category and ask Koody to remember their choice for future statement uploads.For business owners whose banks or credit unions won't connect to accounting software, Koody provides a way to get their bookkeeping done using the accounts they already have. Customers download statements from their bank or credit union and upload them directly to Koody. There is no need to change banks or establish a live bank connection to organize transactions, track cash flow, or create business reports.The same tools support owners who are keeping up with this month's expenses and those catching up on months of unfinished bookkeeping. Cash payments and other transactions missing from a statement can also be added manually.“We created the Business workspace so customers can manage their business finances in a space of their own, whether they use Koody only for business or manage their personal finances here too,” said Hallie Omogiafo, Founder & CEO of Koody.Key features of Koody for Business include:. Business cash flow: The Business workspace brings income, expenses, account balances, and spending by category together. Owners can see when customer payments arrive, where the money goes, and how their cash flow changes from week to week. If software costs have increased, they can open that category to see which subscriptions and payments contributed to the increase.. Profit and loss reports: Koody creates profit and loss reports from categorized business records. Customers can choose a month, quarter, year, or custom reporting period and compare revenue, expenses, and net profit with an earlier period. An owner whose sales are growing can see whether costs are growing faster and use that information when reviewing prices, purchases, or operating expenses.. Schedule C preparation: For sole proprietors, Koody's Schedule C preparation worksheet organizes business income and expenses against the relevant Schedule C lines. Customers can review the amounts, address items needing attention, and share the worksheet with their tax preparer. Tax calculation and filing are not included in this release.. Personal and business finances, kept separate: Customers can use Koody entirely for their business or manage personal finances alongside it. Personal and Business categories keep the records separate, even when payments come from the same bank account. A purchase containing business supplies and household items can be split so each workspace includes the appropriate amount.. Records ready to share with an accountant: Receipts, invoices, and notes can be attached to transactions throughout the year. When an accountant requests records, customers can download their profit and loss report and Schedule C worksheet as CSV or Excel. Underlying transaction records can be exported as CSV, Excel, or JSON and shared with an accountant.Statement imports, automatic transaction categorization, and Business reports are included in the Plus plan. Koody is available on the web and through its iOS and Android apps.To learn more, visit business.About Koody:Koody is an AI money manager for individuals and sole proprietors. It helps customers manage personal and business cash flow, track income and expenses, build personal budgets, organize financial records, and prepare for tax time. Customers can use Personal, Business, or both within the same Koody account.

Hallie Omogiafo

Koody, Inc.

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Koody Launches AI Bookkeeping and Tax Prep for Businesses News Provided By Koody, Inc. October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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