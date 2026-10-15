New Book“F-It Or Face It” By Dr. Monica Go Empowers Readers To Embrace Their True Calling

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Published by Spines, F-It or Face It is a transformative new book by Dr. Monica Go. Blending profound biblical wisdom with relatable, modern-day struggles, the book invites readers to stop avoiding life's toughest challenges and boldly confront them. Dr. Go uses the spiritual significance of the number 40 to guide audiences through a journey of healing, purpose, and unshakeable faith.Dr. Go, an ordained pastor, humanitarian, and international speaker, draws from the biblical motif of 40-such as the 40 days of Noah's flood, Moses' time on Mount Sinai, and Jesus' time in the wilderness-to symbolize intense periods of transition and preparation. Instead of giving up when faced with overwhelming circumstances, she challenges individuals to "Face It," using trials as a melting pot for spiritual maturity.The narrative navigates the complexities of letting go of the past and stepping into an empowered identity. By sharing her own poignant testimonies of transitions, losses, and unexpected triumphs, Dr. Go illustrates that periods of isolation or hardship are not punishments, but rather divine preparation. The book serves as a roadmap for anyone feeling stuck, exhausted, or disconnected, offering a pathway back to spiritual fulfillment and self-discovery.The Highlights:Biblical Parallels: Explores the profound meaning of forty days and forty years in scripture to contextualize modern personal struggles.Actionable Faith: Equips readers with the courage to conquer their internal obstacles and shift toward an empowered, faith-driven identity.Relatable Guidance: Blends Dr. Go's personal testimonies-from unexpected life transitions to profound physical healing-with compassionate mentorship.A Call to Purpose: Encourages readers to step out of their comfort zones, overcome fear, and embrace their tailor-made destiny."God is always at work in our lives, and those forty days or years symbolize specific times He asks us to focus on drawing closer to Him," says Dr. Monica Go. "When changes come, we have to enter difficult seasons that bring out important results. You can either give up in frustration, or you can face your circumstances to become the person you were born to be."“F-It or Face It: The 40 Shift: The Moment You Stop Running From Who You Were.... And Become Who You Were Born To Be” is available now in print-on-demand and eBook formats.About the Author: Dr. Monica Go (Amb. Dr. Monica Gomez de Ramos) is an international motivational speaker, author, and ordained pastor based in Orlando, Florida, where she co-founded La Viva City church. Recognized globally for her humanitarian efforts, including the USA Presidential Volunteer Service Lifetime Achievement Award, she mentors entrepreneurs and spiritual seekers worldwide. She also leads the LOVE4 Missions Ministry and hosts a globally streamed podcast, guiding listeners in over ninety countries toward personal growth and spiritual leadership.Book DetailsTitle: F-It or Face It: The 40 Shift: The Moment You Stop Running From Who You Were.... And Become Who You Were Born To BeAuthor: Dr. Monica GoPublisher: SpinesISBN: 979-8-90657-579-1Availability: You can find this book on Amazon and major retailers worldwide.Published with Spines, the world's first tech-driven publishing platform.

Elizabete Cipul

Spines

+1 561-810-3364

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Book“F-It or Face It” by Dr. Monica Go Empowers Readers to Embrace Their True Calling News Provided By Spines October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.