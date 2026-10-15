Kleinschmidt Canada Welcomes Sathiya Sankar As Engineer

Sathiya Sankar, Engineer at Kleinschmidt Canada

Engineer brings 8 years of structural engineering experience to support growing Canadian operations.

- Jennifer Esteban, Section Manager - Structures at KleinschmidtPETERBOROUGH, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kleinschmidt Canada is pleased to welcome Sathiya Sankar as an Engineer on the Structures Team, adding eight years of structural engineering experience to the firm's growing Canadian operations.Sathiya 's background spans the design, analysis and construction review of steel, reinforced concrete and timber structures across Canada and internationally. His experience includes seismic design, structural assessments, rehabilitation and retrofit projects, connection design, foundation considerations and construction support.His recent work in Canada has included seismic design for steel structures, structural assessments and the development of retrofit solutions for existing infrastructure. Earlier in his career, Sathiya contributed to the design and dynamic analysis of high-rise steel and concrete structures while coordinating with multidisciplinary teams throughout design and construction.“Sathiya brings a well-rounded structural engineering background that will be a great addition to our team,” said Jennifer Esteban, Section Manager - Structures at Kleinschmidt.“His experience with seismic design, structural assessments and rehabilitation, combined with his ability to work across different structural systems, will be valuable as we continue supporting a wide range of complex projects.”Sathiya earned a Master's degree in Civil Engineering with a specialization in Structural Engineering from Concordia University and a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Sona College of Technology.About Kleinschmidt Canada:Kleinschmidt Canada partners with utilities, public agencies and private owners to plan, design and improve water and energy infrastructure across the country. The team delivers hydropower and water resources engineering, dam safety, fisheries and fish passage, environmental science, licensing and permitting, and construction-phase support. Backed by Kleinschmidt's North American network, we pair local knowledge with multidisciplinary expertise from feasibility through operations.We are committed to client service, environmental stewardship and practical, cost-effective solutions that enhance safety, reliability and resilience. Learn more at kleinschmidtgroupcanada.

GinaRenee Autrey

Kleinschmidt Associates

+1 803-395-0483

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Kleinschmidt Canada Welcomes Sathiya Sankar as Engineer News Provided By Kleinschmidt Associates October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.