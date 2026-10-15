Cmasnap® Expands Momentum In Small-To-Mid-Sized MLS Markets With Dual Partnerships In Texas And Alabama

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How Small-to-Mid-Sized MLSs Are Elevating Tech Options for Local Agents

- Tom Cunningham, CEO of CMAsnap AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CMAsnap, the MLS-integrated pricing platform, today highlighted expanded growth across Texas and Alabama following recent agreements with the Bryan-College Station Regional Association of REALTORS(BCSRAR) and Baldwin REALTORSMLS-bringing efficient, AI-powered pricing tools to over 5,000 real estate professionals.The expansion highlights a clear problem in the market: while massive metropolitan MLSs frequently capture software vendor focus, mid-sized organizations-representing hundreds of thousands of active agents nationwide-are often left with outdated tools that slow down daily work.“Small and mid-sized MLSs represent the backbone of local real estate markets, yet agents are routinely forced to choose between clunky, legacy software or complex systems that don't fit their workflow or budget,” said Tom Cunningham, CEO of CMAsnap.“Our work with BCSRAR and Baldwin REALTORSproves that agents don't have to compromise. Every agent, regardless of market size, deserves fast, reliable pricing insights.”Through these agreements, members of both organizations gain seamless access to CMAsnap's platform. Designed to simplify property valuations and build client trust, CMAsnap combines automated data gathering with localized market expertise-allowing agents to generate polished, client-ready CMAs in minutes rather than hours.Partner Perspectives“Our goal at Baldwin REALTORSis to ensure our members have access to the best technology available to serve their clients on the Gulf Coast. Partnering with CMAsnap brings high-caliber, AI-driven valuation tools directly into our members' existing workflow. It levels the playing field, ensuring our local agents have access to the same sophisticated pricing intelligence found in major metropolitan markets.” - Wendy Alley, MLS Executive Officer, Baldwin REALTORSKey Partnership Highlights:- Bridging the Regional Tech Gap: Delivers smart, practical data analytics tailored for mid-sized market dynamics.- Backing Up Local Expertise: Gives agents clear, transparent data to confidently explain their pricing strategy directly to buyers and sellers.- Seamless MLS & Data Integration: Plugs cleanly into existing regional data feeds via secure single-sign-on (SSO), eliminating manual data entry without adding infrastructure overhead for IT teams.About CMAsnapCMAsnapprovides MLS-integrated pricing and comparative market analysis (CMA) solutions designed to simplify real estate valuations. Built for efficiency, transparency, and agent empowerment, CMAsnap equips real estate professionals with automated, data-driven pricing tools that build trust with clients. Learn more at cmasnapAbout Baldwin REALTORSMLSBaldwin REALTORSprovides resources, technology, and support to over 3,000 real estate professionals across Southern Alabama, serving property owners, buyers, and sellers throughout the Gulf Coast region.

Tom Cunningham

CMAsnap

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CMAsnap Empowers Small and Mid-Sized MLS Organizations with Instant, Automated Market Analysis Reports

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CMAsnap® Expands Momentum in Small-to-Mid-Sized MLS Markets with Dual Partnerships in Texas and Alabama News Provided By CMAsnap October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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