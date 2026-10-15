The Hustle Grant Funds Fort Pierce Attorney's Community Workshop To Bring Clarity, Not Confusion To Estate Planning

Jessica Hooper, Founder of Hooper Heritage Law

The $1,000 October award will help fund an educational workshop on wills, trusts, powers of attorney, and healthcare decisions.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Hustle Grant, a micro-grant program supporting women-owned businesses across the United States, has awarded Jessica Hooper, founder of Hooper Heritage Law, its $1,000 October 2026 grant. Hooper, an estate planning and probate attorney, will put the funds toward an educational workshop that explains the planning tools many families don't know exist, from wills and trusts to powers of attorney and healthcare proxies. Hooper hosted a smaller version a couple of years ago and plans to expand it this time."People don't quite understand estate planning," Hooper said. "They just think, 'Oh, that's for rich people. Rich people have estate plans.' Education is so important. Getting the information out and getting people to at least start talking about it and thinking about what really happens when you pass away, and even when you're still living. What happens when you're sick? Do you have a healthcare proxy in place?"Hooper hopes to have the workshop recorded so it can keep reaching people. "I would love to have somebody come and record this," she said. "I can use that for content going forward, so it keeps producing." She added that she learned from researching her market that "people have to be exposed to estate planning at least three times before they actually call and give you a consultation.""We love what Attorney Hooper is doing, and we loved the idea of offering her community an educational resource to help them support themselves and their families," said Devin, The Hustle Grant Coordinator.Hooper launched Hooper Heritage Law in February 2025. She is drawn to estate planning because she has seen families scramble when a loved one passes.. Her goal is for clients' families to be left with clarity, not confusion. Based in Fort Pierce, her firm serves families across the Treasure Coast, and she offers pro bono work and flexible payment options to make legal services more accessible.Licensed in Florida and Washington, D.C., Hooper earned her Juris Doctor from Florida A&M University College of Law and a bachelor's degree in criminology from Florida State University. She is also a Certified Criminal Justice Instructor, an adjunct professor at Indian River State College, and a licensed Florida real estate professional. She has been honored with two awards from the Florida Bar Young Lawyers Division - 36 Under Thirty-Six Professionalism Award and The Spirit of Excellence Award.Because the workshop details are still being finalized, journalists and community partners interested in covering the event or interviewing Hooper can reach her directly at... or 772-410-8683, or visit hooperheritagelaw.Have a next step in mind for your business? The Hustle Grant provides $1,000 monthly awards to women entrepreneurs like attorney Jessica Hooper. Explore eligibility requirements and application details at .About The Hustle GrantThe Hustle Grant provides $1,000 micro-grants to women entrepreneurs working to build their businesses. Winners are selected monthly. For more information, visit .Media ContactDevin ZiembaThe Hustle Grant...Workshop & Interview ContactJessica Hooper, Esq.Hooper Heritage Law, PLLC | Fort Pierce, Florida... | 772-410-8683 | hooperheritagelaw

Devin Ziemba

The Hustle Grant

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The Hustle Grant Funds Fort Pierce Attorney's Community Workshop to Bring "Clarity, Not Confusion" to Estate Planning News Provided By The Hustle Grant October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Law



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