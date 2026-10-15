1953 TEQUILA INTRODUCES ITS NEW LEADING LADY: 1953 REPOSADO, AVAILABLE FOR PRESALE SATURDAY, OCT. 17

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1953 Tequila Reposado

1953 Tequila Reposado Bottle

Three years after launching its award-winning Añejo, the tequila founded, farmed, distilled, and led by women releases its second expression

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 1953 Tequila has a new leading lady. This Saturday, October 17th, the brand will launch presales for 1953 Tequila Reposado, an ultra-premium Reposado tequila that is founded, farmed, distilled, and led by women. It is the second expression from 1953 Tequila, and it arrives three years after the launch of the brand's award-winning Añejo tequila.On October 17, 1953, women in Mexico secured the right to vote. Seventy years later to the day, 1953 Tequila launched its original Añejo to honor the courage, tenacity, and boldness of those who advanced equality then, and to celebrate those who continue to pursue equality for women around the world today.In the three years since its market introduction, 1953 Tequila has been featured on the Today Show three times. Robb Report named it the Best Craft Añejo, and Men's Journal named it the Best Additive-Free Añejo.“The story of this tequila isn't traditional, but paths for women rarely are. 1953 Tequila Reposado is the next chapter of that story,” said Shivam Mallick Shah, founder of 1953 Tequila.“We aged our new Reposado tequila for seven months in vintage American Oak bourbon barrels and gave it all the time and care it deserved, because authentic tequila can't be rushed. The result is a distinctive Reposado we are proud to pour beside our Añejo.”“We named this tequila for the year women in Mexico earned the right to vote, and we wanted every bottle to carry that same boldness,” added Lindsey Davis Stover, founder of 1953 Tequila.“We set out to make exceptional tequila and to open doors for women in a traditionally male-dominated industry. Our hope is that every woman who raises a glass remembers she can build the thing she was told wasn't hers to build.1953 Tequila Reposado is available for presale beginning Saturday, October 17th, exclusively through Sip Tequila at 1953Tequila. Orders are expected to ship in November.Production and Tasting Notes1953 Tequila Reposado is made from 100% pure Blue Weber agave, responsibly harvested from the mineral-rich red soil of the Jalisco Highlands of Mexico. It is slow-roasted, then aged for seven months in vintage American Oak barrels that once held premium bourbon.“The result is smooth, complex, and layered, with crisp citrus leading the way, balanced by the natural sweetness of slow-roasted agave, with a soft floral lift and a quiet thread of natural vanilla stemming from the toasted American oak barrels,” said Adriana Lopez, Distillery Owner.Like the Añejo, the Reposado reflects 1953 Tequila's collective commitment to take no shortcuts: mature agave, natural spring water, proprietary yeast, and the time required to let complex flavors evolve naturally. It is a tequila for sipping neat or for shaking into a favorite cocktail.The Women Behind 1953 TequilaFounders and friends Shivam Mallick Shah and Lindsey Davis Stover set out to make a consciously crafted, ultra-premium tequila with women in charge at every level from the agave field to the distillery to the company itself. They found partners in Mexico who make tequila by the region's traditional methods, without taking any shortcuts, and who share their commitment to opening doors for women. That team includes:.Four sisters who, with the founding of 1953 Tequila, stepped up to run an agave farm previously passed down from father to son for generations;.Rocio Rodriguez, a master distiller who uses her degree in chemical engineering to meld science and tradition; and.Adriana Lopez, who carries on her family's tradition of making fine tequila and owns the unionized distillery that produces 1953 Tequila.Opening Doors in a Male-Dominated IndustryTequila has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. 1953 Tequila was built to disrupt it. With women leading at every level, we're breaking barriers, creating opportunities, and redefining what leadership looks like in the industry. Every bottle of our Añejo and Reposado supports meaningful jobs, empowers women, and helps pave the way for the next generation of female leaders in the spirits industry.Media Contact: Lindsey Davis Stover, lindsey@1953Tequila, 617-943-8032###About 1953 TequilaIn 1953, women in Mexico secured the right to vote. 1953 Tequila honors the courage, tenacity, and boldness of those who advanced equality then, and to celebrate those who continue to pursue equality for women around the world today. 1953 Tequila is consciously crafted and proud to be an ultra-premium tequila founded, farmed, distilled, and led by women. Its Añejo and Reposado expressions are made in the Highlands of Jalisco, Mexico. To learn more about 1953 Tequila, visit 1953Tequila and follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Lindsey Davis Stover

1953 Tequila

+1 617-943-8032

lindsey@1953Tequila

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1953 TEQUILA INTRODUCES ITS NEW LEADING LADY: 1953 REPOSADO, AVAILABLE FOR PRESALE SATURDAY, OCT. 17 News Provided By 1953 Tequila October 15, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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