Sustained Positive Same-Store Transaction Count Growth: DPC Dash (1405.HK) Strengthens Its Pizza Foundation



EQS Newswire / 15/10/2026 / 17:43 UTC+8

After the peak wave of food delivery subsidies faded, platforms have prioritized per-order efficiency while consumers focus more on out-of-pocket prices. With a high share of delivery orders and strong demand for group sharing, pizza businesses are more sensitive to changes in average transaction price (ATP) and fulfillment costs than other fast-food businesses. Against this backdrop, chain pizza brands face a starker efficiency test than most catering players. DPC Dash Ltd's Q3 2026 operating data reveals an important thread when viewed within this context. Same-store transaction count posted healthy year-on-year growth, average transaction price stabilized, and the store and member base expanded. As competition in the pizza sector shifts to an efficiency-driven phase, Q3 data offers insights into whether DPC Dash can build a virtuous cycle across scale, brand, delivery network and membership programme. 01 Positive Transaction Count Growth, Stabilizing Pricing As platform subsidies become more rational, orders generated purely through low pricing decline, and brands must capture genuine consumer demand. This is especially true for pizza: consumers are price-sensitive and also demand reliable delivery times. When delivery subsidies taper off, higher effective prices may cause some consumers to hold back, putting short-term pressure on transaction volumes. DPC Dash continued to deliver solid same-store transaction count growth in Q3, demonstrating resilient underlying demand. Price sensitivity triggered by fading subsidies has not eroded consumer appetite, supported by its product portfolio, delivery brand mindshare and member base. Meanwhile, the Company rolled out targeted marketing initiatives, enabling average transaction price to stabilize and edge up quarter-on-quarter. Same-store sales growth remained negative, dragged mainly by average transaction price, which was still lower than the level recorded in Q3 2025. The core metric for catering same-store performance is volume multiplied by price. With volumes growing healthily and prices on the mend, same-store sales growth stands to improve once year-on-year declines narrow. It is critical to distinguish same-store transaction count growth from same-store sales growth. Same-store transaction count reflects demand momentum, while same-store sales represent top-line revenue reported in financial statements. Demand recovers first, followed by pricing repair - a common trajectory for catering chains after subsidy pullbacks. Notably, stabilizing ATP signals that the period of greatest pricing pressure is easing. DPC Dash's Q3 results sit in the early stage of this cycle: the combination of rising volumes and steady pricing has emerged, and a recovery in same-store sales is only a matter of time. Delivery operations in new city markets are also advancing. Delivery transaction volume accounted for 30% of total volume in these markets in Q3, up from 25% in the first half. Third-party aggregator platforms remain a vital channel for rolling out delivery services in new cities, helping stores quickly build fulfillment capabilities and reach users. This is intuitive: delivery infrastructure in newer markets is less mature than in first-tier cities, and third-party platforms' traffic portals shorten the ramp-up period. Over the long run, members and proprietary channels determine profit margins. Third-party platforms carry commission and subsidy costs, whereas proprietary channels deliver higher profit margins. DPC Dash adopts a pragmatic approach for new markets: it leverages third-party platforms to gain initial traction before gradually converting customers into members. 02 Anchored Store Network, Expanding Member Reservoir Once catering chains reach the thousand-store milestone, expansion bottlenecks tend to stem not from capital or site selection, but organization, supply chain and repeat purchases from members. A larger store network complicates standardization, and unit economics may deteriorate as the network expands. As at 30 September 2026, DPC Dash operated 1,634 stores across 87 cities. The Company added a net of 319 stores and entered 27 new cities from January to September. Its full-year target of roughly 350 net new stores is fully secured, covering newly opened, under-construction and signed outlets. A major risk for catering chain expansion is disrupted rollout cadence; the locked-in target shows a closed-loop execution pipeline spanning site selection, contracting, store construction and launch, with high delivery certainty. Greater store density boosts delivery fulfillment efficiency, brand exposure and member outreach. Member data forms another layer of foundational strength. The member base reached 45.2 million, up 37.4% from 32.9 million a year earlier. Over the past 12 months, 19.9 million new customers placed their first order. A larger member pool means new product launches and marketing campaigns no longer rely solely on platform subsidies; repeat purchases translate into more stable demand. Pizza consumption frequency is relatively moderate, yet group-sharing and delivery scenarios support steady repeat visits. A bigger member base enables refined user segmentation, lifting consumption frequency and average transaction price. Mutual reinforcement between the store network and brand momentum constitutes one of DPC Dash's harder-to-replicate strengths in the pizza sector. Combined with efficiency gains from its self-built central kitchens and standardized store operations, the Company is building a virtuous cycle between scale expansion and management efficiencies. 03 Marketing Buzz; Repeat-Purchase Traction Catering marketing has grown increasingly frequent, with holiday-limited editions, co-branding campaigns and promotions commonplace, while consumer attention becomes scarcer. Running promotions is not difficult for brands; the challenge lies in retaining consumption habits once campaigns end. DPC Dash rolled out multiple product initiatives in Q3. It launched the Salted Egg Yolk Flavored Star & Moon Pizza for the Mid-Autumn Festival, weaving festive motifs around its core Salted Egg Yolk Flavored Chicken Pizza. For the Major Heat solar term, it ran a playful pun campaign,“Da Shu Shi Shu” (a Chinese homophone pun meaning“eat potato in Major Heat”), to promote its signature potato pizza range. The new Durian Roast Chicken Pizza combines chunks of durian pulp with roasted chicken to deliver differentiated flavour. It also introduced a RMB79 six-piece bundle including two 9-inch pizzas plus side dishes and beverages, alongside solo meal sets catering to single-diner occasions. In September, it held a“Buy One Get One Free” Mega Week promotion. Marketing messaging has also leaned younger. During the Buy One Get One Free campaign, slogans such as“Favorite Brands and Flavors – You Have it All”,“Second One On The House”, and“Pizza Freedom” were deployed. Its REDNote campaign“Finding Domino's Red and Blue” boosted consumer engagement, broadened pizza consumption scenarios and entrenched brand mindshare. These moves deserve deeper analysis beyond surface-level buzz. The quarter-on-quarter uptick in average transaction price shows the Company has struck a balance between traffic generation and pricing. High value-for-money bundles and Buy One Get One Free promotions lift transaction volumes, while new products and holiday marketing boost average transaction price and brand heat. Coupled with the expanding member base, these efforts convert new users into active members and raise member engagement and repeat purchase frequency. 04 Conclusion Overall, DPC Dash's Q3 operating data paints a fuller picture than standalone financial figures. Robust same-store transaction count growth proves resilient underlying demand; the quarter-on-quarter recovery in average transaction price signals recovering pricing power; locked store expansion targets reflect controllable rollout cadence; and rapid member growth shows a deepening reservoir of repeat customers. After subsidies normalize, competition in the pizza sector returns to products, operational efficiency and user assets. DPC Dash's scale, brand, delivery network and membership programme are forming a powerful combination. Near-term results show promise, while long-term foundations are being reinforced. The pizza business is undergoing this strategic shift and merits continued monitoring. 15/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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