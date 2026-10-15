Blackview / Key word(s): Product Launch

Blackview XPLORE 6 Now Available: 15km Ultra-Long-Range Photography, Dimensity 9400+, and 12000mAh Battery

15.10.2026 / 12:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackview has officially launched the XPLORE 6 "Unbreakable Witness," the XPLORE 6 is designed for those who push beyond limits, explore the unknown, and capture moments worth remembering. Featuring a 50MP periscope telephoto camera with up to 15km long-range photography when paired with a free teleconverter, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+, a 12000mAh silicon-carbon battery, and dual AMOLED displays, it brings a new level of capability to premium rugged smartphones.



Professional Photography: 50MP Periscope Telephoto and 15km Ultra-Long-Range Capture The XPLORE 6 brings advanced long-range photography to rugged smartphones with its 50MP periscope telephoto camera ZoomX G1 teleconverter, supporting up to 10× true optical zoom and ultra-long-range photography at distances of up to 15km when paired with the teleconverter. Its quad-50MP camera system includes a 50MP main camera, 50MP periscope telephoto, 50MP ultra-wide camera, and 50MP front camera. From distant mountain peaks to fleeting moments in nature, the XPLORE 6 empowers users to see farther, capture more, and preserve what might otherwise go unseen. Flagship Performance: Dimensity 9400+ and 18GB + 1TB Storage The XPLORE 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ 5G processor, built on a second-generation 3nm process with an all-big-core CPU architecture. Combined with up to 18GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage Massive Battery: 12000mAh with 120W Fast Charging Equipped with a 12000mAh silicon-carbon battery 120W wired fast charging and 80W wireless fast charging. It also supports operation in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C, delivering dependable endurance so users can keep exploring and recording without interruption. Dual AMOLED Displays: 3.2K LTPO and Smart Rear Screen The XPLORE 6 features a 6.73-inch 3.2K LTPO AMOLED main display 1–120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 2600 nits peak brightness, delivering smooth visuals and enhanced outdoor visibility. Its secondary AMOLED rear display provides quick access to notifications, compass information, music controls, and rear-camera selfie previews, keeping essential information within easy reach. Extreme Durability: IP68, IP69K, and Dual-Waterproof USB Design Built to withstand demanding conditions, the XPLORE 6 combines Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus® 2 IP68, IP69K, and MIL-STD-810H protection standards for enhanced resistance to water, dust, and impacts. Its innovative dual-waterproof USB port design eliminates the need for a traditional rubber port cover, bringing greater convenience and reliable protection to everyday use and outdoor adventures. Smarter Experience: Android 16 and Hi Doki AI Running all-new DokeOS 5.3 based on Android 16 Hi Doki AI assistant supports voice wake-up, intelligent Q&A, voice commands, and weather assistance. Additional connectivity features include 5G, eSIM, and dual-band positioning. Pricing and Availability Guided by the spirit of "Unbreakable Witness," the XPLORE 6 reflects Blackview's vision of a rugged flagship that goes beyond protection, empowering users to explore farther, overcome challenges, and capture the extraordinary. The Blackview XPLORE 6 is now officially available for purchase, with promotional prices starting at $1,399 for the 512GB model and $1,599 for the 1TB model. Prices may vary by region. For more information and the latest offers, visit the Blackview official online store







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2416570 15.10.2026 CET/CEST