MetaTech AP Inc. / Key word(s): Forecast

MetaTech AP Unveils 2027 Growth Strategy, Partners with Zheng Yang Biomedical to Build a Regenerative Medicine Supply Chain

15.10.2026 / 12:10 CET/CEST

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TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MetaTech AP Inc. (TPEx: 3224) held its investor conference today, presenting its 2026 operating performance and strategic outlook for 2027. Revenue for the first nine months of 2026 reached NT$1.391 billion, representing 21% year-over-year growth. With electronics and biomedicine serving as its two growth engines, MetaTech AP is actively expanding its presence in the global AI supply chain and regenerative medicine market.



Steady Electronics Growth and Progress in Biomedical Development Revenue from MetaTech AP's electronics business increased 24.7% year over year during the first nine months of 2026. The business continues to pursue opportunities in AI servers, power supplies, semiconductors, and related applications, supporting the Group's overall performance. Since entering regenerative medicine in 2013, MetaTech AP has continued advancing cell therapy technologies, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs), and related therapeutic development programs. MetaTech AP recently expanded its collaboration with Zheng Yang Biomedical to address the regenerative medicine industry's growing emphasis on reducing reliance on animal-derived materials, improving cell culture quality and safety, and preparing for potentially more stringent regulatory requirements. Under the collaboration, MetaTech AP will be responsible for manufacturing human platelet lysate (hPL), while Zheng Yang Biomedical will lead global sales and marketing efforts. The partnership aims to capture emerging opportunities in cell culture materials and international markets. The companies are also collaborating on Elate Ocular®, a regenerative medicine product under development for dry eye disease. Plans include advancing clinical trials and regulatory approval in Taiwan, alongside preparations for local manufacturing by MetaTech AP. According to GlobalData's Dry Eye Syndrome: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028, the dry eye therapeutics market was projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6% from 2018 to 2028, reaching US$11.1 billion (approximately NT$356.9 billion) by 2028, highlighting the market potential for innovative therapies. MetaTech AP's R&D and Locus Cell's Manufacturing Capabilities Bring Global Technologies to Taiwan Alex Chen, Chairman of MetaTech AP, stated: "Together with Locus Cell, MetaTech AP is advancing toward i CDMO (intelligent Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization), leveraging AI-driven manufacturing to establish Taiwan as a local production base for regenerative medicine. Our goal is to become a preferred global manufacturing partner for cell therapy products. Locus Cell is a consolidated subsidiary of MetaTech AP (TPEx: 3224). Together, MetaTech AP and Locus Cell are advancing an integrated regenerative medicine strategy that combines biomedical research, AI-driven manufacturing, and international CDMO services. "Our biomedical business has already demonstrated progress in digitalization and intelligent transformation. Technologies including AI-powered GMP document generation and review systems have reduced average processing time for relevant documentation tasks by approximately one-third, helping lower labor and operational costs. "Many of our partners are leading international companies. Our ambition is to bring world-class technologies to Taiwan, establish a strong local manufacturing foundation, and develop Taiwan into a major cell manufacturing hub in the Asia-Pacific region." Strengthening International Partnerships and Asia's Regenerative Medicine Ecosystem MetaTech Group has established a commercial licensing relationship involving iPSC technology with Japan's iPS Academia Japan, associated with CiRA, and continues discussions with Japanese partners regarding iPSC-derived cell therapy products. Looking ahead to 2027, MetaTech AP will continue strengthening AI-related applications and sales in its electronics business while advancing clinical trials, regulatory submissions, and local manufacturing initiatives in biomedicine. Together with Locus Cell, the Group will pursue additional international i CDMO opportunities, aiming to position Taiwan as an important hub connecting global regenerative medicine technologies with commercial-scale cell manufacturing.



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