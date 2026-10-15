Essar Oil & Gas Expands CBM Footprint With Five New Blocks Across Three States

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Essar Oil & Gas Ltd. (formerly known as Essar Oil and Gas Exploration and Production Ltd. or EOGEPL), one of India's leading Coal Bed Methane (CBM) producers, has been awarded five new CBM blocks through the Government of India's Special CBM (SCBM) Bid Rounds 2025 and 2026.

The blocks add 1,281 sq km of new acreage across West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, with an estimated 6.6 TCF of gas-in-place resources.

The contracts for the SCBM-2025 and SCBM-2026 Bid Rounds were formally signed on October 15 at a ceremony chaired by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

The signing marks an important step in the government's efforts, through the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), to unlock India's unconventional hydrocarbon potential, attract investment and strengthen domestic exploration and production.

The two newly awarded blocks in the Raniganj region of West Bengal, together spanning approximately 330 sq km, will expand Essar Oil & Gas' existing 500 sq. km. Raniganj East footprint to around 830 sq. km.

The proximity of the new blocks to the company's existing producing asset will create significant synergies in infrastructure, operations, and technical capabilities, enabling the development of an integrated CBM producing field that is expected to become the largest CBM producing field in India.

The Singrauli block in Madhya Pradesh further strengthens Essar Oil & Gas' presence in an established CBM region, providing an opportunity to leverage the broader ecosystem associated with CBM development in the basin. The blocks in Telangana's Godavari Valley mark an expansion into a new CBM geography, allowing Essar Oil & Gas to apply its established expertise to developing new resource areas.

Pankaj Kalra, CEO, Essar Oil & Gas Ltd., said,“The award of these five CBM blocks marks a significant milestone in Essar Oil & Gas' growth journey and reinforces our commitment to unlocking India's vast unconventional hydrocarbon potential. Building on our proven track record at Raniganj, we see substantial opportunities to leverage our technical expertise, operational capabilities and established infrastructure to accelerate the development of these resources. Our focus will be on translating this expanded acreage into sustainable production growth, creating long-term value and contributing meaningfully to India's energy security by strengthening domestic natural gas supplies and reducing dependence on imports.”

Bhuwan Chandra Tripathi, Chairman, Essar Oil & Gas Ltd. and Operating Partner – Energy, Essar Group, said,“Natural gas will continue to play an important role in India's energy mix as energy demand continues to grow. The expansion of Essar Oil & Gas' CBM portfolio reinforces our commitment to developing India's indigenous energy resources. As a Group, we remain focused on supporting India's energy security through responsible development of domestic hydrocarbon resources, while contributing to the country's transition towards a more balanced and sustainable energy mix.”

Essar Group is a global conglomerate with over five decades of entrepreneurial experience in conceptualising, investing, building, and operating world-class assets across the energy, infrastructure, metals & mining, technology & retail sectors. Through Essar Oil & Gas Ltd, the Group is expanding its upstream portfolio across India.

Essar Oil & Gas has invested more than Rs 6,000 crore in exploration and production at Raniganj and currently produces approximately 950,000 standard cubic metres of gas per day (SCMD), accounting for nearly 50 per cent of India's CBM production. The Company's broader ambition is to contribute 5 per cent of India's natural gas production by progressively developing its CBM portfolio and unlocking additional domestic gas resources.

With over 25 years of pioneering experience in CBM exploration and production, Essar Oil & Gas is well positioned to help develop India's vast unconventional hydrocarbon potential. Around half of India's natural gas consumption is currently met through imports, making the accelerated development of domestic gas resources critical to strengthening the country's energy security and supporting its transition towards a gas-based economy.