Haryanvi Pop Artist Mitta Ror Explores Meaningful Relationships Through New Single 'Chehra'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Haryanvi pop artist Mitta Ror has opened up about his new track 'Chehra,' which explores the simple emotions that make relationships meaningful.

The singer shared his thoughts on the song and how it captures the little feelings and moments that bring people closer. Speaking about the song, Mitta told IANS,“The love and response I have received for my music has always motivated me to keep creating and experimenting while staying connected to my audience. 'Chehra' is a very special song for me because it explores the simple emotions that make relationships meaningful.”

“I wanted it to feel fresh, honest and comforting, while still staying true to the sound and identity my audience connects with. I'm excited for the song to reach an even wider audience and hope listeners connect with the emotions in it.”

Talking about the inspiration behind the track, the singer mentioned the inspiration behind 'Chehra' was the thought that saath kisi khaas ka ho, toh aam se pal bhi yaadgaar ban jaate hain. I feel love is not always about doing big things for someone. Sometimes, it is about the smallest things, like teasing each other, having little arguments, caring for each other and just wanting to spend time together. I wanted to capture that kind of love in 'Chehra'. The idea is that when you are in love, even the smallest things about that person become special. And sometimes, just seeing their face is enough to make your day.”

Mitta further revealed how the track was conceptualized.“The idea was to create a love song that feels real and relatable. In Haryanvi music, we have a very distinct style and a certain desi swag, and I wanted to retain that while exploring a softer, more romantic side. 'Chehra' is about the kind of relationship where you can be completely yourself with someone, where there is love, care, nok-jhok and a lot of masti. You don't always need grand gestures to show love. Sometimes, just being together is enough. We wanted the music video to reflect that same feeling, keeping the chemistry and emotions at the centre,” he explained.

'Chehra' features vocalist Swara Verma. The romantic number 'Chehra' captures the simple emotions that make relationships special: companionship, care, playful arguments, unconditional affection, and the comfort of being with someone who feels like home. 'Chehra' is released by Zee Music Company and is available across major music streaming platforms.

Mitta Ror is widely known for his Haryanvi music. He earned widespread praise for his track 'Sheesha.'