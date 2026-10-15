South Africa Announce Squad For The Hong Kong Sixes 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Hong Kong, Oct 15 (IANS) South Africa will return to the Hong Kong Sixes with a seven-member squad led by Jorich van Schalkwyk for the tournament scheduled to be held at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground from October 30 to November 1.

The squad features Steve Stolk, Abdullah Bayoumy, Ayabulela Gqamane, Alindile Mhletywa, Blake Simpson and Heath Richards alongside captain van Schalkwyk. Three members of the team, van Schalkwyk, Simpson and Bayoumy, were also part of South Africa's campaign in the previous edition.

South Africa A coach, Wandile Gwavu, will guide the side in the fast-paced competition, where teams have limited time to establish control and make the most of their batting and bowling opportunities.

Van Schalkwyk was South Africa's leading run-scorer in the 2025 edition, finishing with 122 runs. Bayoumy topped the team's bowling charts with four wickets, while Simpson made contributions with both bat and ball.

The returning players will provide valuable experience as South Africa prepare to compete in a format that places a premium on aggressive batting, versatile bowling and quick decision-making.

South Africa have been placed in Group D alongside Afghanistan and Oman. Their group-stage matches will be crucial in determining their chances of progressing to the knockout rounds.

The Hong Kong Sixes features a six-a-side format that encourages attacking cricket, with rapid changes in momentum and a strong emphasis on all-round performances. The tournament is expected to offer players an opportunity to showcase their skills in a condensed version of the game.

India had earlier announced their squad for the competition, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan named in the team.

However, Bhuvneshwar's participation in the Hong Kong tournament could be in doubt after he was selected for India's T20I squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand.

The tournament will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on FanCode.

South Africa squad: Jorich van Schalkwyk (c), Steve Stolk, Abdullah Bayoumy, Ayabulela Gqamane, Alindile Mhletywa, Blake Simpson, and Heath Richards.