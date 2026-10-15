19Th Cycle Of Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards Celebrates A New Era Of Measurable Impact Across The Arab Region

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– Theproudly concluded thewith a prestigious ceremony held under the patronage and presence of, President of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Authority and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, celebrating organisations demonstrating outstanding leadership in corporate responsibility, ESG and sustainable development across the Arab Region.

Now in its 19cycle, the Awards continue to serve as one of the region's most rigorous platforms for benchmarking sustainability performance, recognising organisations that are moving beyond commitments and embedding measurable environmental, social and governance practices into their strategies and operations.

In her opening remarks,, said:

“We have entered an era where sustainability must move beyond promises and demonstrate impact. Organisations today are being asked not simply what they intend to achieve, but what they have actually changed. Are emissions declining? Are resources being used more responsibly? Are communities benefiting? Is governance becoming more accountable? And, importantly, where is the evidence?”

Reflecting on the evolution of the Awards since their establishment in, Dr Habiba noted that the sustainability landscape has transformed dramatically over the past 19 cycles. What began at a time when ESG, net-zero commitments and sustainability reporting were far less prominent in regional business has evolved into a platform that enables organisations to independently assess, benchmark and continuously strengthen their sustainability performance.

She added:

“The Awards are much more than a recognition programme. They provide organisations with an opportunity to examine themselves, benchmark their progress and identify where they need to improve. Our responsibility is not simply to recognise excellence; it is to challenge organisations to become better.”

The, representing an impressive. A particularly encouraging feature of the 2026 cycle was the representation of new participants, with, demonstrating the continued expansion of sustainability awareness among organisations seeking independent evaluation and a structured pathway towards improved ESG performance in-spite of the geopolitical situation in the region.

The Awards also receivedas part of this year's submissions, the submissions reinforced the importance of transparency, accountability and performance measurement as organisations continue to strengthen their sustainability journeys.

The results are particularly significant against a backdrop of continuingacross the region. Despite these challenges, sectoral representation increased to, demonstrating that sustainability continues to extend beyond traditionally ESG-focused industries and become embedded across a broader spectrum of the regional economy.

Another notable development was the. The independent jury observed that scores in 2026 were generally higher than in the previous cycle, indicating increasing maturity in sustainability practices among participating organisations. Competition was exceptionally close in several categories, particularly within the

Dr. Habiba commented:

“Numbers tell us about participation, but quality tells us about progress. What has been particularly encouraging this year is the calibre of the applications. We are seeing organisations move from isolated initiatives towards integrated ESG strategies, from general commitments towards measurable KPIs, and from reporting activities towards asking the difficult but much more important question: what changed as a result?”

Thehonoured leading organisations across a diverse range of sectors, recognising those demonstrating exceptional commitment to responsible business, ESG integration and sustainable development.

Small Business Category: Transworld Medium Business Category: Atyab Group Large Business Category: Schneider Electric Small Public Sector Category: Fujairah Environment Authority (Tie) and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club (Tie) Medium Public Sector Category: Sharjah Housing Department – Special Recognition Large Public Sector Category: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA) Energy Sector Category: Saudi Aramco – Western Region Distribution Department Financial Services Category: First Abu Dhabi Bank Hospitality Sector Category: FIVE HOTELS Construction Category: Innovo Healthcare Sector Category: Aster DM Healthcare Social Enterprise Category: Friends of Football Players Charity Association Partnerships and Collaborations Category: Dubai Municipality (Tie) and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club (Tie) Automotive Category: Galadari Brothers Education Sector Category: Hebron University

Theare:

These organisations represent the highest-performing entities across their respective categories, demonstrating the breadth and growing sophistication of sustainability leadership across the Arab Region.

Beyond recognising winners, the Awards continue to provide participating organisations with detailed independent jury feedback highlighting strengths, gaps and opportunities for improvement. The rigorous evaluation process makes participation itself an opportunity for capacity building, organisational learning and continuous improvement.

Dr. Habiba added:

“There are no unsuccessful participants in these Awards. Every organisation willing to examine its governance, environmental performance, social impact, partnerships, innovation and transparency has already taken an important step forward. An Award is not simply a trophy to display – it carries responsibility. Our winners should celebrate their achievements, but tomorrow the bar needs to be raised again.”

The 2026 cycle comes at a critical point in the global sustainability agenda, with 2030 rapidly approaching and governments, businesses and communities accelerating efforts towards longer-term net-zero and sustainable development ambitions.

The Awards continue to reflect the changing expectations placed upon organisations, including stronger ESG governance, credible climate strategies, measurable environmental performance, responsible supply chains, stakeholder accountability, community impact, innovation and transparent reporting.

The growing role of technology and artificial intelligence is also reshaping how organisations collect data, monitor performance and identify sustainability risks and opportunities. However, the Arabia CSR Network emphasised that technology must remain an enabler of responsible decision-making rather than a substitute for leadership and accountability.

Dr Habiba said:

“Technology can help us analyse emissions, optimise resources and make better-informed decisions, but it cannot provide us with purpose. It cannot replace leadership, integrity or accountability. Those remain human responsibilities.”

The Arabia CSR Network extended its sincere appreciation to the partners, sponsors and supporters who contributed to the success of the

Special thanks were extended to long-standing Silver Sponsorandfor their valued support and commitment.

The Awards were once again made carbon neutral with the support of, reinforcing the sustainability principles at the heart of the programme.

Appreciation was also extended to the, Environmental Partner, and, Official Communication Partner, alongside media supporters

Special appreciation was also extended toandfor their thoughtful giveaways and contribution to the ceremony.

Concluding her remarks, Dr. Habiba called upon organisations across the Arab Region to accelerate the transition from sustainability commitments towards measurable performance:

“Turn commitments into performance. Turn data into decisions. Turn partnerships into impact. Turn innovation into solutions. And turn ambition into measurable change. Because history will not judge us by the promises we made –.”

As the Awards approach two decades of recognising sustainability excellence, the Arabia CSR Network remains committed to strengthening its role as a regional platform for benchmarking, knowledge-sharing, capacity building and responsible business leadership, encouraging organisations to continuously raise standards and translate sustainability ambition into meaningful and measurable impact.

About the Arabia CSR Network

The Arabia CSR Network is a professional multi stakeholder organisation established in the UAE in 2004. It is devoted to advancing the principles and practices of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in the Arab Region. It facilitates networking, training, learning and sharing experiences and knowledge in matters of CSR and Sustainability. The Arabia CSR Network was the 1GRI certified training partner for the Arabic speaking Middle East countries and had a partnership that lasted one decade and concluded in January 2022.

The Arabia CSR Network promotes, encourages and recognises responsible business practices through a bunch of services and offerings, including trainings & workshops, research and best practice Publication, advisory services, 3rd party assurance and a Pan-Arab acclaimed award programme known as the Arabia CSR and Sustainability Awards. One of its most prominent areas of focus is an intellectual annual platform to discuss the latest in the sphere of Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability known as the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Forum.

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