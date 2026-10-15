19Th Cycle Of Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards Celebrates A New Era Of Measurable Impact Across The Arab Region
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi:“Sustainability must now move beyond promises and demonstrate measurable impact” Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE; 14 October 2026 – The Arabia CSR Network proudly concluded the 19th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards with a prestigious ceremony held under the patronage and presence of H.H. Engr. Sheikh Salem bin Sultan bin Saqr Al Qasimi, President of Ras Al Khaimah Civil Aviation Authority and Member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, celebrating organisations demonstrating outstanding leadership in corporate responsibility, ESG and sustainable development across the Arab Region. Now in its 19th cycle, the Awards continue to serve as one of the region's most rigorous platforms for benchmarking sustainability performance, recognising organisations that are moving beyond commitments and embedding measurable environmental, social and governance practices into their strategies and operations. In her opening remarks, Dr. Habiba Al Mar'ashi, Founder & CEO of the Arabia CSR Network, said: “We have entered an era where sustainability must move beyond promises and demonstrate impact. Organisations today are being asked not simply what they intend to achieve, but what they have actually changed. Are emissions declining? Are resources being used more responsibly? Are communities benefiting? Is governance becoming more accountable? And, importantly, where is the evidence?” Reflecting on the evolution of the Awards since their establishment in 2008, Dr Habiba noted that the sustainability landscape has transformed dramatically over the past 19 cycles. What began at a time when ESG, net-zero commitments and sustainability reporting were far less prominent in regional business has evolved into a platform that enables organisations to independently assess, benchmark and continuously strengthen their sustainability performance. She added: “The Awards are much more than a recognition programme. They provide organisations with an opportunity to examine themselves, benchmark their progress and identify where they need to improve. Our responsibility is not simply to recognise excellence; it is to challenge organisations to become better.” The 19th Cycle received 109 applications with 70 reaching the jury tables from 6 Arab countries, representing an impressive 38 different sectors. A particularly encouraging feature of the 2026 cycle was the representation of new participants, with 44.5% of applicants entering the Awards for the first time, demonstrating the continued expansion of sustainability awareness among organisations seeking independent evaluation and a structured pathway towards improved ESG performance in-spite of the geopolitical situation in the region. The Awards also received 33 Sustainability Reports as part of this year's submissions, the submissions reinforced the importance of transparency, accountability and performance measurement as organisations continue to strengthen their sustainability journeys. The results are particularly significant against a backdrop of continuing geopolitical instability, economic pressures and rapidly evolving sustainability expectations across the region. Despite these challenges, sectoral representation increased to 38 sectors compared with 37 in 2025, demonstrating that sustainability continues to extend beyond traditionally ESG-focused industries and become embedded across a broader spectrum of the regional economy. Another notable development was the quality of the applications received. The independent jury observed that scores in 2026 were generally higher than in the previous cycle, indicating increasing maturity in sustainability practices among participating organisations. Competition was exceptionally close in several categories, particularly within the hospitality sector. Dr. Habiba commented: “Numbers tell us about participation, but quality tells us about progress. What has been particularly encouraging this year is the calibre of the applications. We are seeing organisations move from isolated initiatives towards integrated ESG strategies, from general commitments towards measurable KPIs, and from reporting activities towards asking the difficult but much more important question: what changed as a result?” The 19th Cycle of the Arabia CSR & Sustainability Awards honoured leading organisations across a diverse range of sectors, recognising those demonstrating exceptional commitment to responsible business, ESG integration and sustainable development. The 2026 winners and special recognition recipient are:
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Small Business Category: Transworld
Medium Business Category: Atyab Group
Large Business Category: Schneider Electric
Small Public Sector Category: Fujairah Environment Authority (Tie) and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club (Tie)
Medium Public Sector Category: Sharjah Housing Department – Special Recognition
Large Public Sector Category: Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA)
Energy Sector Category: Saudi Aramco – Western Region Distribution Department
Financial Services Category: First Abu Dhabi Bank
Hospitality Sector Category: FIVE HOTELS
Construction Category: Innovo
Healthcare Sector Category: Aster DM Healthcare
Social Enterprise Category: Friends of Football Players Charity Association
Partnerships and Collaborations Category: Dubai Municipality (Tie) and Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club (Tie)
Automotive Category: Galadari Brothers
Education Sector Category: Hebron University
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