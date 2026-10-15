Why Does This Village In Andhra Pradesh Avoid Chicken And Eggs? What Is Reason Behind It?

An unusual food tradition has drawn attention to a village in Andhra Pradesh where residents reportedly avoid chicken and eggs. Discover the local beliefs and customs behind this practice.

You usually hear roosters crowing when you enter any village. Families rear chickens in their backyards. People naturally cook chicken during festivals and family functions. But one village in Andhra Pradesh follows a completely different path.

Villagers do not rear chickens. They do not eat chicken meat. They do not even boil eggs for food. Locals say they have followed this strict tradition for almost 100 years. This unique place is Thammayyadoddi village in Anantapur district. We will explore how this tradition started and why they banned poultry.

Thammayyadoddi is a tiny village in Kundurpi mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. You will find it near the Kalyandurgam area. The village has a very small population. Only about 450 people live here across 100 to 150 houses.

Rural families generally depend on poultry farming for their daily income. Some raise chickens for eggs, and others raise them for meat. But Thammayyadoddi villagers follow a completely different lifestyle. They strictly avoid raising chickens and never consume poultry products.

Locals share two different stories about this strict ban. The first story says continuous disasters hit the village about 100 years ago. Village elders performed special prayers to stop the bad luck. They made all villagers take a strong oath to stop rearing chickens and eating eggs.

The second story talks about a village festival. Some people were cooking chicken during the fair. A gang of thugs suddenly attacked and robbed the village. Village elders then banned poultry to prevent future attacks. Villagers still follow this ancestral rule today.

They eat mutton but never touch chicken

Villagers happily eat goat and sheep meat. But even school children refuse the eggs given in government midday meals. New brides who marry into the village also adopt this strict rule.

Thammayyadoddi only bans chicken and eggs. But you will find other Indian villages that completely avoid all meat, alcohol, and tobacco. Religious beliefs, spiritual teachings, and ancient traditions usually drive these strict habits.

Adiguppa village in Andhra Pradesh

Adiguppa village is another great example. You will find this village near the Rayadurgam area in Anantapur district. Adiguppa villagers stay completely away from chicken and eggs. They also strictly ban alcohol consumption. Local stories claim this unique tradition has survived for almost 400 years.

Food habits depend on many different factors. Religious beliefs, family customs, local history, and social life strongly influence what people eat. A simple rule becomes a strong village identity when generations follow it continuously.

The strict ban on chicken and eggs gives Thammayyadoddi a very special identity today. Villages like Adiguppa also show how local beliefs deeply impact daily rural life.

We must always remember that these are local beliefs and popular stories, not proven historical facts. We should clearly understand the difference between local faith and confirmed history.