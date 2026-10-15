Bhopal Cop Abuses Tribal Students Over 'Johar' Slogan, Suspended After Video Viral (WATCH)

A police station in-charge in Bhopal has been suspended for allegedly hurling abuses and making offensive remarks against tribal students during a protest, triggering outrage among opposition leaders and tribal organisations. Ratan Singh Parihar, in-charge of the Misrod police station, was suspended on Wednesday following the incident that took place on Tuesday, an official said. Bhopal Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar has also ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate the allegations, news agency PTI reported.

“The departmental inquiry will investigate the facts related to the case, and further action will be taken based on the findings,” the official said.

The controversy erupted during a protest organised by the youth wing of the Gondwana Gantantra Party over issues affecting tribal students. A video of the incident, which has since surfaced on social media, purportedly shows protesters chanting“Jai Johar”, a traditional greeting associated with tribal communities.

(Trigger warning. This video contains strong, abusive language)

'जय जोहार' का नारा भी अब पुलिस को चुभने लगा? आदिवासी युवाओं के हक़-अधिकारों की आवाज़ का अपमान करने वाले पुलिसकर्मी की वर्दी में इतनी गर्मी किस बात की है? भोपाल में आजबेहतर शिक्षा, होस्टल और छात्रवृत्ति की मांग को लेकर आदिवासी छात्र पहुंचे थे।

मुख्यमंत्री एवं गृहमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी, इस कथित अपमानजनक टिप्पणी पर संज्ञान लेकर संबंधित पुलिसकर्मी को तत्काल निलंबित करें और जांच के बाद SC/ST एक्ट सहित लागू कानूनी प्रावधानों के तहत FIR दर्ज करें।

@DGP_MP वर्दी जनता की सेवा के लिए है, आदिवासियों के स्वाभिमान को कुचलने के लिए नहीं, कानून के रखवाले को भी कानून का जवाब देना होगा।

@CMMadhyaPradesh @JansamparkMP

- Sunil Astay (@SunilAstay) October 13, 2026

However, the video allegedly shows Parihar objecting to the slogan and using abusive language against the protesting students, sparking widespread criticism.

Following the video's circulation, the Congress and several tribal organisations demanded strict action against the police officer, PTI reported.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar strongly condemned the incident, calling the alleged use of“abusive language” against tribal students for raising the slogan“Johar” and voicing concerns over the protection of the Constitution and democracy extremely serious and unacceptable.

“The term 'Johar' is not an abuse, but a symbol of our tribal culture, identity, self-respect, and honor! This greeting conveys a message of love, respect, and brotherhood. Insults to our culture and identity will not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

Targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Singhar asserted that the authority associated with a police uniform must never be used to humiliate citizens but should instead be exercised to safeguard their rights.

“Law enforcers are expected to respect the law and the Constitution. If any police officer has misused his position, he must be held accountable,” he said.

Singhar also demanded that an FIR be registered against Parihar and that strict action be taken against him.