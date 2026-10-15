Rajasthan Viral Video: Mustard Oil Tanker Overturns, Locals Rush With Buckets To Collect Spilled Oil (WATCH)

A tanker carrying mustard oil overturned on the Alwar-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan after its driver swerved to avoid collision with a cow. Videos of the mayhem went viral when locals hurried to the scene with buckets, cans, and other containers to gather the spilt oil.

The accident took place when the tanker was travelling from Alwar towards Jaipur when a cow suddenly appeared in front of it. The driver attempted to avoid hitting the animal but lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Residents from the neighbourhood were drawn to the scene as the tanker's load of mustard oil leaked onto the road. In an attempt to gather some of the oil before it was removed, people came with whatever containers they could find.

Men, women, kids, and senior citizens were all seen on camera congregating around the crashed truck and accumulating oil in buckets, cans, and other utensils. As several people scrambled to get as much oil as they could, there was shoving and disturbance.

The footage subsequently circulated on social media, drawing attention to the unusual scene on the highway.

Watch Viral Video

Rajasthan - A tanker carrying mustard oil from Alwar to Jaipur overturned near Dehra Mod in the Thanagazi area of Rajasthan's Alwar district after a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle, police said, mustard oil began spilling onto the road from the overturned tanker. As news of the spill spread, several local residents arrived at the spot carrying pots and other containers to collect the oil. A video showing people gathering around the tanker and filling their containers with the spilled mustard oil has gone viral on social media.

- NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) October 14, 2026

Local officials reacted to the accident in the interim. No one had perished in the event, according to station house officer (SHO) Mahavir Singh. The overturned tanker was lifted and placed upright using a crane.

The truck overturned as a result of the driver's attempt to avoid the cow, but no casualties were recorded, according to the police.