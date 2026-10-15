'I Didn't Kill Him': Influencer Shraddha Dubey Claims Shiva Sharma Died By Suicide In Latest Video

Model and influencer Shraddha Dubey has denied murdering Lucknow restaurant owner Shiva Sharma, claiming in a social media video that he died by suicide. Sharma, 28, died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of an apartment in Hazratganj.

Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey has denied murdering 28-year-old restaurant owner Shiva Sharma in Lucknow, claiming in a video posted on social media that he died by suicide.

Emphasising she had nothing to do with the murder, she alleged that she was not even on talking terms with him for past few 6-7 days before his alleged 'suicide' and he then called her driver in order to speak to her.

In her latest video, she revealed that Shiva faced immense financial pressure and often spoke of ending his life due to persistent calls regarding loans worth lakhs.

Her statement comes as police intensify efforts to trace her and other accused in the case.

Dubey, who is also a make-up artist, said she had done nothing wrong and was willing to appear before the police to record her statement. She also appealed to the media to stop linking her to politicians and senior officials without evidence.

लखनऊ-आरोपी श्रद्धा दुबे का वीडियो आया सामने।

वीडियो जारी कर श्रद्धा दुबे ने अपना पक्ष रखा।

श्रद्धा दुबे ने कहा- किसी के साथ मेरा नाम न जोड़ा जाए।

शिवा शर्मा की मौत को लेकर श्रद्धा दुबे का बयान।

श्रद्धा दुबे का दावा- शिवा शर्मा की हत्या नहीं हुई।

कहा- शिवा शर्मा ने आत्महत्या की थी।

श्रद्धा दुबे बोलीं- पुलिस के सामने बयान दर्ज कराने को तैयार हूं।

मामले में श्रद्धा दुबे के वीडियो और बयान को लेकर चर्चा तेज।।

- Dinesh shukla (Journalist) (@Dinehshukla) October 14, 2026

Murder accused Shraddha Dubey can easily make a video sitting in a hotel and post it on social media and the police is unable to trace it.

JusticeForMen (@Mr_Prajapat551) October 15, 2026

The video, which lasts around one minute and 15 seconds, surfaced a day after Dubey was named as the prime accused in the case. Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey and Tanveer Ali, alias Danish.

In the video, Dubey directly addressed the allegations surrounding Sharma's death and rejected the claim that he was murdered.

She said Sharma had died by suicide and urged people not to draw conclusions about the case before the investigation was complete.

Dubey also denied that she was absconding, insisting that she wanted to meet investigators and explain what she knew about the incident.

"I am not missing. I want to come before the police and tell them everything I know. I want to place the complete truth before them," she said.

The influencer added that she was not physically well enough to explain the circumstances in detail at present. Stressing that people should think hundred times before making allegations against a woman, she requested to consider her condition while discussing the case.

In another video, Shraddha Dubey narrated what happened on the night before Shiva jumped to death. In the video, she is heard saying, "I am Shraddha Dubey, whose name keeps getting thrown around in the Shiva murder case. I had nothing to do with him, I had nothing to do with that murder. That wasn't a murder, it was a suicide... I saw it with my own eyes, him jumping...If the CCTV cameras from there come out, everything will come out, then it will show how he was jumping."

श्रद्धा दुबे ने एक और वीडियो जारी कर बताई उसे दिन की पूरी दास्तान

मैं श्रद्धा दुबे, जिसका नाम शिवा हत्याकांड में बार-बार उछाला जा रहा है। मेरा उससे कोई मतलब नहीं था, मेरा उस हत्या से कोई मतलब नहीं था। वह हत्या नहीं थी, वह एक सुसाइड था, ठीक है? मैंने अपनी आँखों से देखा उसको कूदते हुए, ठीक?

अगर वहाँ के सीसीटीवी कैमरे निकलेंगे, सब कुछ निकलेगा, तो उसमें दिखेगा कि वह किस तरह से कूद रहा है।

- Mohammad Imran (@ImranTG1) October 15, 2026

Her remarks came as the case attracted attention on social media, with discussions extending beyond the circumstances of Sharma's death.

Dubey also objected to social media discussions linking her to politicians and senior bureaucrats.

She argued that being followed by someone on Instagram, or having an online connection with them, did not establish a personal relationship.

"Just because someone follows me or is connected to me on Instagram does not mean I know them or have any relationship with them," she said.

She urged media organisations not to associate her with high-ranking officials or political figures without supporting evidence.

Sharma, 28, died on October 9 after falling from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment in Lucknow's Hazratganj area.

According to police sources, he had reportedly been in a relationship with Dubey for around four months. Reports have described him as the owner of a chain of restaurants.

Following his death, Sharma's mother, Ranjana Sharma, lodged a first information report (FIR) accusing Dubey, her sister Rashmi, driver Adil and others of being involved in his alleged murder.

The family has alleged that Dubey pushed Sharma from the building. This allegation is being examined by investigators and has not been established in court.

The FIR also names other individuals in connection with the case. Police are seeking to trace those accused and establish what happened before Sharma fell from the apartment building.

Lucknow Police have announced a reward of Rs 25,000 each for information leading to the arrest of Dubey, her sister Rashmi and Tanveer Ali, alias Danish.

According to reports, Dubey and her sister had been untraceable since the incident. The authorities are continuing efforts to locate those named in connection with the case.

In another development, an SUV allegedly linked to Dubey was found abandoned near the India-Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The vehicle's discovery has added another lead for investigators, although further details about its connection to the case have not been established.

Lucknow businessman murder case:

Accused fashion model Shraddha Dubey's SUV found near the Indo-Nepal border in Bahraich. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) October 14, 2026

The accused also include a driver identified in reports as Adil, an associate named Adil in some accounts, and other unidentified individuals. The available reports do not clearly establish whether all the names refer to separate individuals, and the police investigation is expected to clarify their respective roles.

Investigation Continues As Dubey Offers To Cooperate

Dubey's video marks her first reported public response to the allegations following Sharma's death. While she maintains that the incident was suicide and says she is ready to cooperate, Sharma's family has alleged murder and sought action against those named in the FIR.

The competing claims leave investigators with the task of establishing the sequence of events that led to Sharma's death. Statements from those involved, available evidence and other findings will be important in determining the circumstances of the incident.