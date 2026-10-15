Ghana: Government (Gov't) Launches Responsible Cooperative Mining And Skills Development Programme (Rcomsdep) In Ahanta West And Mpohor Fiase

Government has launched the Responsible Cooperative Mining and Skills Development Programme (rCOMSDEP) in the Ahanta West and Mpohor Fiase areas of the Western Region, as part of efforts to formalise small-scale mining, protect the environment and ensure that mining communities benefit directly from the country's mineral resources.

Addressing stakeholders at the launch, the Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Yusif Sulemana emphasised that responsible mining must go beyond mineral extraction to create jobs, support local assemblies and traditional authorities, and improve the livelihoods of residents.

The Deputy Minister explained that the programme was designed to provide small-scale miners with a legitimate and organised pathway to operate responsibly.

He noted that the government was working with relevant institutions, including the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to register and certify mining groups and cooperatives.

Hon. Sulemana asserted that the formalisation process would provide miners with the necessary regulatory backing to operate within the law while ensuring that the initiative remains sustainable beyond changes in government.

He urged mining cooperatives to employ people from their host communities, respect traditional authorities and landowners, and ensure that the benefits of mining are shared with local residents.

Deputy Minister also stressed the importance of adopting modern mineral-processing technologies to reduce reliance on harmful chemicals such as mercury and cyanide.

“Such technologies could improve gold recovery while limiting environmental damage, particularly to rivers, farmlands and other natural resources”. He assured stakeholders that the relevant agencies would continue to monitor mining activities and support cooperatives in meeting the programme's requirements.

The Acting National Coordinator of rCOMSDEP, Mr. Sheihu Sidiqq, in his address, acknowledged the devastating impact of illegal and irresponsible mining on Ghana's water bodies, forests and farmlands, while recognising that small-scale mining remained an important source of livelihood for many families.

The National Coordinator called on participating cooperatives to meet the requirements for accessing concessions, comply with all regulatory obligations and uphold the highest standards of safety, transparency and environmental stewardship.

The Ahanta West and Mpohor Fiase launch marks another step in the government's drive to formalise small-scale mining and promote environmentally responsible operations, with Nzema East in the Western Region expected to be the next area to benefit from the programme.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, Republic of Ghana.