Mirziyoyev Proposes AI, Climate Resilience Initiatives At CICA Summit

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has proposed an Asian initiative on technological trust and the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI), as well as the establishment of a climate resilience partnership, to strengthen cooperation among member states of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). He made the proposals at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku on Thursday.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

“Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing our daily lives. It opens up unlimited opportunities, but at the same time creates significant risks. We must do everything possible to ensure that digital progress benefits all countries and that gaps in technological development are reduced,” Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

To advance the initiative, Uzbekistan proposed establishing an expert platform within CICA where specialists could develop common recommendations and coordinate practical measures on the responsible use of AI.

Additionally, the country proposed creating a Partnership for Climate Resilience to coordinate efforts among CICA member states to adapt to climate change.

As Uzbekistan coordinates CICA's human dimension activities, Mirziyoyev expressed readiness to host a Human Development Forum next year. He also emphasized the need to develop a CICA Action Plan through 2028.

In connection with Uzbekistan's upcoming assumption of the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the president invited member states to participate in the organization's 20th summit, scheduled to take place in Tashkent next year.

Concluding his remarks, Mirziyoyev supported further strengthening CICA's institutional framework and endorsed Azerbaijan's candidate for the position of CICA secretary-general. He also welcomed Azerbaijan's intention to continue chairing the organization.

Other leaders, heads of delegations and representatives of international organizations also addressed the summit.