LEPAS L6 EV To Embark On LEPAS Global Elegance Drive: Real Roads, Real Driving Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 19, the LEPAS L6 EV will set off from Shanghai for the LEPAS Global Elegance Drive, marking the start of its first-ever global journey of elegant driving. Held during the 2026 Chery International User Summit, the drive will mark the official opening of the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, with 34 Elegant Driving Ambassadors from 15 countries joining the two-day, one-night journey to test the L6 EV across varied road conditions.









Following its official launch in Thailand this July, where it earned widespread praise from local customers and media for its urban driving experience, the LEPAS L6 EV is now expanding globally. Positioned as an Intelligent Urban Living SUV, the L6 EV features a distinctive design and a Nature-Inspired Tech Cabin with a spacious, comfortable interior. Its efficient electric drive, comfort-oriented chassis, ADAS and intelligent parking assistance deliver effortless control, comfort and composure in everyday driving. Its range and fast-charging capabilities also support longer trips. The upcoming journey will showcase these qualities and explore how the L6 EV performs across different road conditions.









The journey from Shanghai to Wuhu will take the LEPAS L6 EV through city streets, intercity highways, lakeside roads and winding mountain routes, testing its all-road capability. The Elegant Driving Ambassadors will assess the L6 EV's power response, driver assistance, ride comfort, range and charging performance during the extended drive. A series of bends and changing gradients will provide opportunities to assess its handling, while parking in unfamiliar locations will test its handling, while unfamiliar parking locations will highlight its intelligent parking assistance. Drawing on different driving environments and expectations, the ambassadors will share firsthand feedback on the features that matter most in their markets, helping LEPAS better understand global user needs and inform future co-creation.

These insights will also contribute to discussions and co-creation during the inaugural LEPAS Global Elegant Lifestyle Week, bringing fresh perspectives to LEPAS's vision of elegant, confident and composed mobility. Under the theme“TOGETHER IN ELEGANCE,” users worldwide will experience LEPAS's NEV mobility solutions firsthand, exchange ideas and explore Chery Auto's latest intelligent technologies, including AiMOGA robots. Through the integration of robotics and automotive technology across real-world applications, they will discover new possibilities for future mobility and elegant living.

About LEPAS

LEPAS is Chery Auto's Premium NEV brand, dedicated to creating elegant mobility experiences for users worldwide. Committed to becoming the Preferred Brand for Elegant Mobility Life, LEPAS brings together Leopard Aesthetics, Elegant Technology, and Exquisite Space - transforming elegance into a driving experience you can see, feel, and trust. Supported by a growing global dealer network of more than 500 sales and service outlets, LEPAS is expanding its international footprint through localized operations, delivering products and experiences tailored to users across global markets.



About Chery Auto

Founded in 1997, Chery Auto is a global automotive manufacturer specializing in vehicle development, intelligent technologies, and new energy solutions. The company operates in more than 130 countries and regions, supported by a strong international network of research, production, and strategic partnerships. Chery Auto has remained China's No. 1 passenger vehicle exporter among Chinese brands for 23 consecutive years. Guided by its global philosophy of“In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere,” Chery Auto is committed to advancing sustainable mobility through continuous innovation and global collaboration.



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