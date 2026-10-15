Ihseq Leads Cm3 Prequalification Support For Australian Contractors With Pay-On-Success Model

iHSEQ manages Cm3 contractor prequalification submissions end to end for Australian trades, with no invoice until the contractor is verified.

Sydney WHS consultancy delivers Cm3 verified status for trades nationwide for a fixed $650 + GST, invoiced only once the contractor is successfully certified.

- Tarek Farhat, Principal Consultant and Director, iHSEQ Pty LtdSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iHSEQ Pty Ltd, a Sydney-based workplace health and safety consultancy, has cemented its position as one of Australia's most experienced providers of Cm3 contractor prequalification support, delivering verified status for electrical, plumbing, air conditioning, civil, cleaning, landscaping, paving, fitout, security and facility services contractors in every state and territory.Cm3 is the third-party WHS prequalification system used by principal contractors, facility managers, government bodies and asset owners to confirm that the contractors they engage hold appropriate safety systems, insurances and licences before work starts. For many subcontractors, a current Cm3 verification is now the gateway to tendering and site access. Submissions that are incomplete, poorly documented or not aligned to the assessor's criteria are returned for rework, delaying start dates and, in some cases, costing the contractor the job.iHSEQ's service is built to remove that risk. Led by Principal Consultant Tarek Farhat, an Exemplar Global certified Lead Auditor in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, the consultancy manages the entire submission end to end: a gap review of the contractor's existing WHS documentation against the Cm3 criteria; development or update of the required policies, procedures, safe work method statements and registers; completion of the Business Risk Profile and questionnaire; lodgement through the Cm3 portal; and liaison with the assessor until all feedback is closed out and verified status is granted.The commercial model is deliberately simple. iHSEQ charges a fixed fee of $650 plus GST and does not invoice until the contractor is successfully certified with Cm3. Preparation and upload typically take around three working days once scope is confirmed and documents are received, with Cm3's own assessment review following over five to ten working days. Straightforward renewals and status updates have been completed within days. All documentation is supplied in editable Word format and remains the contractor's property for reuse on other projects and prequalification schemes."Contractors are being asked to prove their safety systems before they can even quote, and most are too busy running jobs to learn an assessor's expectations from scratch," said Tarek Farhat, Principal Consultant and Director of iHSEQ. "We manage Cm3 submissions every week. We know what the assessors look for, we build documentation that stands up on site and not just in a portal, and the contractor pays nothing until they are verified."Mr Farhat spent seven years as a Safety Advisor and then Operations Manager at the National Electrical and Communications Association (NECA) before founding iHSEQ, giving the consultancy particular depth with electrical, data and communications contractors.iHSEQ also advises contractors on keeping their nominated Cm3 scope and risk categories aligned to the work they actually perform, which keeps the subscription payable to Cm3 proportionate and avoids unnecessary documentation.Beyond Cm3, iHSEQ delivers integrated management systems, ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certification readiness, Avetta prequalification, site audits and inspections, incident investigation and ongoing safety advisory services to the construction, electrical, civil, data centre and facility services sectors. The consultancy also operates Kompli, a WHS compliance platform providing site inductions, sign-in, permits, inspection and test plans, SWMS and plant registers for builders and their subcontractors.Contractors seeking Cm3 verification, renewal or a status update can contact iHSEQ through or .About iHSEQiHSEQ Pty Ltd is a specialist HSEQ and WHS consultancy based in Sydney, New South Wales, supporting contractors across Australia with prequalification, integrated management systems, ISO certification readiness, auditing, training and ongoing safety advisory services. The consultancy is led by Tarek Farhat, an Exemplar Global certified Lead Auditor in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001.

Tarek Farhat

iHSEQ Pty Ltd

415 530 008

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iHSEQ Leads Cm3 Prequalification Support for Australian Contractors With Pay-on-Success Model News Provided By iHSEQ Pty Ltd October 15, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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