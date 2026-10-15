Taiwan Tourism Launches #100Waystowonder, Inviting U.S. Travelers To Discover Taiwan Their Way

Director Vivian Lin of Taiwan Tourism Administration's Los Angeles Office was joined by representatives of the City of Irvine, China Airlines, EVA Air & STARLUX Airlines on stage

City of Irvine Vice Mayor James Mai & Taiwan Tourism Administration's Los Angeles Office Director Vivian Lin play the Chopstick Bao Race

Thousands or Irvine residents attended Taiwan Tourism's #100WaysToWonder event

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Taiwan Tourism Administration has officially launched #100WaysToWonder, a new tourism campaign inviting U.S. travelers to discover the extraordinary variety of experiences Taiwan has to offer.The launch comes as Taiwan continues to see strong growth and spending from the U.S. market. According to Taiwan Tourism Administration visitor spending data, U.S. travelers recorded the highest average daily spending of any international market in 2025 at US$242.84 per person, compared with an average of US$185.14 across all international visitors. More than 710,000 U.S. travelers visited Taiwan in 2025, making the United States Taiwan's largest long-haul visitor market.The flagship event officially kicked off on October 3 at SunWheel Lawn, the newly opened event space beside the giant Ferris wheel at Irvine Spectrum Center. The program featured a traditional Taiwanese glove puppetry performance by Guang-Xing-Ge Puppet Troupe, a renowned troupe from Changhua, Taiwan, as well as an energetic Taiwanese pop dance performance by Los Angeles-based Formosan Dance Crew, who brought the crowd to life with classic Taiwanese pop songs.Taiwan Tourism's beloved mascot, OhBear, also made a surprise appearance, posing for photos with guests and families throughout the day.Designed as an immersive Taiwan experience for Southern California audiences, the event brought together six key travel themes: food, culture, nature, LOHAS, shopping, and romance, through interactive games and hands-on activities. The experience gave visitors a taste of Taiwan and an opportunity to discover the distinctive character, energy and everyday appeal of life in Taiwan.Rather than defining Taiwan through any one attraction or type of vacation, #100WaysToWonder encourages travelers to begin with the experiences they already love and discover where Taiwan can take them from there."There is no single way to experience Taiwan, and that is exactly what makes it so special," said Vivian Lin, Director of the Taiwan Tourism Administration's Los Angeles Office. "With #100WaysToWonder, we want travelers to see Taiwan through the things they already love, whether that is food, culture, nature, LOHAS, shopping or romance, and then discover all the unexpected experiences that come with it. The possibilities go far beyond 100."BRINGING THE CAMPAIGN TO LIFE IN IRVINEVisitors to the October 3 launch were able to experience the campaign firsthand through interactive activities, cultural performances, travel inspiration and family-friendly entertainment designed around the six #100WaysToWonder themes.Across the activation, the campaign themes were translated into hands-on experiences. Visitors could race to feed bao to OhBear using giant chopsticks, pose in an OhBear nature photo booth, take to the virtual skies with China Airlines, play traditional Taiwanese pinball with EVA Air, make Taiwan-inspired luggage tags with STARLUX Airlines, and create colorful sand art inspired by Taiwan's LOHAS experiences.The event also received strong support from the City of Irvine, with Vice Mayor James Mai and Councilmember Melinda Liu attending in person to offer their greetings. Distinguished guests and partners from China Airlines, EVA Air, STARLUX Airlines, Lion Travel Group, and King Car Group's Mr. Brown Coffee also joined the event. Three round-trip air tickets between the United States and Taiwan were also offered as raffle prizes, while more than 1,000 attendees took part in the event and experienced Taiwan's many travel attractions firsthand.The experiential event brought #100WaysToWonder to life through opportunities to see, taste, play and discover different sides of Taiwan.Turning inspiration into a Taiwan itineraryThe launch also introduced 100WaysToWonder, the digital home of the campaign and a platform designed to help travelers move from inspiration to trip planning.Visitors can explore Taiwan according to their interests, travel style and available time, discover offers from tourism partners, and use an AI-powered itinerary generator to develop ideas for a personalized Taiwan journey.The platform is designed to make the path from "I'd like to visit Taiwan" to planning and booking a trip easier, helping travelers discover experiences, build itineraries and connect with relevant travel products and services.The campaign builds on Taiwan's global "Taiwan - Waves of Wonder" tourism brand, presenting the destination not as a single experience but as a place that can be rediscovered again and again.NEW“RETURN TO TAIWAN, DOUBLE YOUR LUCK” INCENTIVE ENCOURAGES INTERNATIONAL TRAVELERS TO VISIT AGAINBeginning October 10, 2026, Taiwan will launch the“Return to Taiwan, Double Your Luck” repeat-visitor incentive program, encouraging previous international visitors to return and bring friends or family with them.International travelers who do not hold a Taiwan passport and who have previously entered Taiwan since January 1, 2023 may be eligible to participate when returning to Taiwan on or after October 10, 2026 for a stay of more than three days.Eligible repeat visitors can register for the program beginning October 1. Travelers returning to Taiwan with a companion may have the opportunity to receive travel incentives worth up to NT$8,000. The program runs through March 31, 2027. Full eligibility requirements and program details are available at href="" rel="external nofollow" tw/index_e. Together, #100WaysToWonder and the new repeat-visitor incentive encourage travelers both to discover Taiwan for the first time and to return to experience a different side of the destination.Because there may be 100 ways to wonder, but no two journeys through Taiwan need to be the same.Discover your way at 100WaysToWonder and follow the campaign on social media with #100WaysToWonder.For related photos from the launch event, please visit bit/100WaysReleaseABOUT TAIWAN TOURISM ADMINISTRATIONThe Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is the official government agency of Taiwan (R.O.C.) responsible for domestic and international tourism policy development and execution. The Southwestern U.S. market is managed by the Los Angeles office of TTA. The marketing slogan currently in use for Taiwan is "Taiwan - Waves of Wonder." TTA's official mascot, OhBear, is a cartoon character inspired by the Formosan black bear, one of Taiwan's most iconic native species.For more information about Taiwan tourism, please visit the official website of the Taiwan Tourism Administration: netFollow us on social media in North America:Instagram: @taiwantourismFacebook: Tour Taiwan - America

Alex Trup

Purple Media

+1 929-474-6565

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Taiwan Tourism Launches #100WaysToWonder, Inviting U.S. Travelers to Discover Taiwan Their Way News Provided By Purple Media October 15, 2026, 10:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.