Complycube Puts Businesses In Control With Custom Risk Scoring Engine

Learn how ComplyCube's Custom Risk Engine unifies data, automates risk scoring and empowers businesses to make smarter, explainable decisions with confidence.

- Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCubeLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ComplyCube has expanded its risk management capabilities with its Custom Risk Engine. This risk scoring engine helps automate risk assessments using models aligned with individual policies, risk appetite, and decision-making needs.By combining ComplyCube's identity, fraud and compliance intelligence with internal and third-party data, the engine incorporates modular risk factors, weightings and logic. From Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) to fraud, credit and bespoke risk assessments, businesses get more control over how risks are assessed and managed.Additionally, according to research highlighted by Thomson Reuters, more than half of surveyed organizations lack the context needed to complete cross-functional governance and compliance tasks. This poses a challenge for businesses leaning on systems that are disconnected. They also rely on manual assessments and fixed scoring rubrics that may not be indicative of their individual risk appetite.ComplyCube's Custom Risk Engine deals with these challenges through automated risk scoring and hybrid calculation methods. It blends weighted assessments with highest-risk prioritization. This allows critical indicators such as confirmed sanctions matches to take importance over otherwise lower-risk attributes.The same engine also re-assesses risk classifications, especially when relevant customer information changes. This provides great visibility into the factors and data behind each decision. Modular risk models and documented analyst overrides help organizations keep consistency without sacrificing human judgment or accountability."Risk isn't one-size-fits-all. The technology businesses rely on shouldn't be either," said Harry Varatharasan, Chief Product Officer at ComplyCube. "Every organization has its own risk appetite, data and decision-making requirements. Our Custom Risk Engine helps businesses turn intelligence into automated, explainable decisions that reflect how they operate, rather than forcing them to adapt to rigid, predefined models."The expansion further strengthens ComplyCube's evolution, going beyond identity verification into configurable risk intelligence. It helps companies link diverse data sources, automate complex assessments, and make decisions they can understand, justify, and control. Find out how ComplyCube's Custom Risk Engine supports smarter, and more transparent risk decision-making.About ComplyCubeComplyCube is an award-winning global identity verification, fraud prevention and compliance platform. Its solutions span KYC, KYB, AML screening, biometric verification, fraud intelligence and risk management, helping organizations streamline onboarding, strengthen controls and build trust at scale.

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ComplyCube Puts Businesses in Control with Custom Risk Scoring Engine News Provided By ComplyCube October 15, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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