Rural Women Have Become Wealth Creators, Says President Murmu

MENAFN - IANS) Vijayawada, Oct 15 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that rural women are no longer mere beneficiaries of schemes but have become wealth creators and are emerging as drivers of development.

Inaugurating the National SARAS Mela, organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, in Vijayawada, she said the Government of India has given a distinct momentum and direction to the empowerment of rural women through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

“Increased participation in various modern sectors, such as digital services and renewable energy, has opened up new avenues for skill development for our rural sisters. Today, rural women are no longer merely beneficiaries of government schemes; they have become wealth creators and are emerging as drivers of development,” she said.

She stated that under the comprehensive vision of Antyodaya, the Central government has placed women-led institutions at the centre of the Rural Livelihood Mission. As a result, women are providing leadership for the transformation of villages.

She said women's Self-Help Groups have effectively contributed to the rural economy. In about 12 years, the number of women associated with these groups has increased to more than 10 crore.

The President said that their name should not just be Lakhpati Didis, but in the coming days, the goal should be to make them Crorepati Didis.

“In the past, women relied on others for even the smallest things; today, however, they have not only become self-reliant but have also reached a point where they can serve as a source of support for others,” she said.

President Murmu said the benefits of development should reach every village and every home to achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047. She said innovative Self-Help Groups and SARAS Melas have to play a leading role in this regard.

The President noted that SARAS Melas have established themselves as progressive rural marketplaces. Through these, the direct connection between rural women entrepreneurs and consumers across the country has been strengthened. They have gained opportunities to connect directly with urban markets, and their marketing capabilities are developing.

The President also visited the SARAS stalls and interacted with Lakhpati Didis.

Union Minister for Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlighted the initiatives of the Centre and Andhra Pradesh state government for the development of women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs).“Our Lakhpati Didis have done wonders. Now Lakhpati Didis are not just Lakhpatis anymore; they've become Millionaire Didis too,” he said.

"The SARAS Mela will no longer be limited to just Delhi; Saras Melas will also be organised in different states across the country, so that our sisters can get a proper platform. Moving forward from this, we will also establish SHE Marts in every district," he said.

The Central Minister stated that Prime Minister Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are both committed to ensuring the financial self-reliance of women in SHGs.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is further strengthening DWCRA (Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas) women by providing them with technical support. There are 11 lakh SHG groups in Andhra Pradesh. The state leads the way in transforming SHG members into 'Lakhpati Didis',” he said.

The Central Minister stated that through 'SHE Marts,' large-scale marketing of products manufactured by SHG women will be taken up.

“We will implement the Andhra Pradesh model for the marketing of products made by women. We envision a significant contribution from women in Self-Help Groups towards the creation of a Viksit Bharat,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Central Ministers K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Kamlesh Paswan, and Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, were present.