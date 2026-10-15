American Citizen Getting Funds From Pak: BJP Leader After Imran Khan Asked To Leave India

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya, while making a shocking claim on Thursday, alleged that Bollywood actor Imran Khan received funding from Pakistan and support from some other nations for spreading anarchy and engaging in conspiracies to destabilise the country.

Kirit Somaiya's sensational charge came hours after the actor was asked by the Mumbai Police to leave India by October 28 over participation in the recent anti-CEC stir.

"American citizen Imran Khan, receiving Pakistani funding and foreign support, and such foreign citizens are spreading conspiracies to create anarchy in India,” Kiriti Somaiya claimed in a self-recorded video.

He further said,“I welcome Mumbai Police & Immigration Dept action asking Imran Khan to leave India by 28 October All such Foreign Citizens, Persons using Foreign Fund to create Anarchy in India should face such action,” he wrote on his X handle.

It was the BJP leader who filed a complaint against Imran Khan and sought travel restrictions on the actor until the Mumbai Police completed their investigation, suggesting that the actor may leave the country.

Actor Imran Khan is the nephew of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and is best remembered for his roles in movies like 'Jaane tu Jaane na' and 'Delhi Belly'.

He is reportedly an American citizen and holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card.

The Mumbai Police, earlier in the day, issued a notice to the actor, asking him to leave the country by October 28, over his participation in the anti-EC protest on October 10, claiming that it was in violation of the Foreigners Act.

The actor had joined the stir at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10, along with his partner Lekha Washington and cousin Zayne Marie Khan, to protest against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. The three were briefly detained by the police before being released a few hours later.

Following this, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had approached the Mumbai Police, arguing that the actor should face charges for participating in an "illegal political agitation" and "violating OCI provisions and visa conditions".