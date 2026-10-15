Godwin Austen Johnson Awarded For Best Luxury Apartment Architecture In Dubai

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) With nearly four decades of experience in the Middle East,approaches architecture through a deep understanding of context, climate, culture and the commercial realities that shape the built environment. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

This perspective is expressed in Serenia Living, the practice's completed luxury residential development on Palm Jumeirah and winner of the 2026for

The recognition places Serenia Living within a wider international conversation around the evolving nature of luxury residential design, one increasingly defined not simply by scale or material richness, but by a considered relationship between architecture, place, lifestyle and experience.

Established in 1989, Godwin Austen Johnson is an international multidisciplinary design practice with nearly four decades of continuous experience in the Middle East.

Its portfolio spans architecture, hospitality, education, residential, heritage and masterplanning, with work extending across the UAE and into markets throughout the wider Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Asia.

Central to the practice is a distinctly regional perspective shaped by an understanding of climate, culture, construction conditions, development priorities and client expectations.

Rather than approaching architecture as an isolated visual exercise, Godwin Austen Johnson considers design, technical delivery, sustainability, commercial objectives and relevance to place as interconnected parts of the same process.

Close collaboration with clients and project stakeholders is equally fundamental, allowing each project to respond to its particular setting, purpose and ambition while retaining a clear architectural identity.

Serenia Living brings this approach to one of Dubai's most recognisable waterfront destinations.

Located on Palm Jumeirah, the development comprises 225 residences, including two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments alongside penthouses and a collection of larger residences, including Luxury Residences, Design Residences and Sky Mansions.

Panoramic views towards the Arabian Gulf, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai skyline form an important part of the residential experience, while the architecture draws subtle inspiration from its waterfront setting.

Seashell-inspired detailing informs elements of the façade, while the wider architectural and landscape language incorporates references to water and natural formations.

Rather than relying on overt nautical symbolism, these influences are interpreted through form, texture and materiality to give the development a distinctive identity rooted in its location.

The result is an architectural expression that responds to the character of Palm Jumeirah while maintaining the refinement expected of contemporary luxury residential design.

At Serenia Living, the residential experience extends well beyond the private home.

A comprehensive collection of shared amenities has been integrated into the development, supporting wellness, leisure, recreation and social interaction.

The wellness offering includes an indoor gym, dedicated training studio, spa treatment room, jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and ice plunge pool. Indoor and outdoor children's play areas and a games room provide dedicated spaces for younger residents, while an 88-metre infinity swimming pool, cinema and exclusive beachfront lounge further expand the range of experiences available within the development.

Together, these spaces reflect a broader evolution in high-end residential architecture.

Luxury apartment living is increasingly defined not only by the quality of the individual residence, but by the environment that surrounds it - the transition from arrival to home, the connection to landscape, access to wellness and leisure, and the opportunity to move seamlessly between privacy and shared experience.

At Serenia Living, these elements form part of a unified architectural proposition.

Serenia Living reflects principles that have long informed Godwin Austen Johnson's wider body of work: regional knowledge, technical capability, collaboration and an emphasis on architecture that responds meaningfully to its location.

For a development on Palm Jumeirah, that approach is expressed through panoramic outlooks, water-oriented elements, considered façade treatments and residential spaces supported by extensive shared facilities.

It also reflects a broader understanding of contemporary luxury.

Increasingly, the most successful residential environments are those in which architecture does not simply make a visual statement, but creates a carefully considered framework for everyday life. Views, landscape, privacy, wellness, movement, materiality and shared spaces all contribute to the experience of home.

The 2026 Luxury Lifestyle Awards for Best Luxury Apartment Architecture recognises Serenia Living within this context, celebrating a completed project that combines a strong architectural identity with an experience closely connected to its waterfront setting.

For Godwin Austen Johnson, the project represents the continuation of a design philosophy developed over decades in the region: architecture shaped not simply by how a building looks, but by where it belongs, how it is experienced and how successfully it responds to the people who inhabit it.