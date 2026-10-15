India's Caller ID To Show Subscriber's Name From November 2026

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the rules governing caller identification in India, allowing the caller's name, as recorded in telecom operators' subscriber records, to be included in caller identification from November 1, 2026. The change comes through an amendment to the Unified Licence Agreement, which updates the definition of Calling Line Identification (CLI).

What Changes in the New Caller ID Rule?

Under the revised definition, caller identification can include the telephone identifier assigned by a telecom service provider, the subscriber's name recorded in its records, or any other identification specified by the licensor. Earlier, the definition primarily covered a subscriber's identity through a telephone number, an IP address or another identification method prescribed by the licensor. The amended definition explicitly includes the subscriber's registered name as a form of caller identification.

Justification and Effective Date

According to the DoT, the amendment has been made under the provisions of the Unified Licence Agreement, which allow changes to licence terms in the public interest, for national security or to ensure the proper functioning of telecommunication services.

The revised definition replaces the existing provision of the Unified Licence Agreement and will take effect on November 1, 2026.

Official Definition Quoted

The Dept of Telecommunications said,“Calling Line Identification means the telecommunication identifier assigned to a calling user by the licensee providing telecommunication service to such user; or the name of the user as recorded in subscriber data record or such other identification as the Licensor may specify from time to time”.

Implementation Details Awaited

However, the amendment does not specify whether telecom operators will be required to display the caller's name on the recipient's phone screen or how such a display would work. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)