Rasha Thadani Calls Mom Raveena Tandon's 90S Fashion 'Unbeatable'

At the launch of ALDO India's festive collection in Gurugram, Rasha Thadani spoke about her love for 90s fashion, her mother Raveena Tandon's iconic looks and her festive season plans.

Rasha Thadani is drawing fashion inspiration from the past rather than chasing the latest trends. The actor, daughter of Bollywood star Raveena Tandon, has revealed that her mother's iconic 1990s looks continue to influence her personal style, calling the decade's fashion“unbeatable”.

90s Fashion 'Unbeatable'

Rasha shared her thoughts during an interaction with ANI at the grand opening of an ALDO India retail outlet and the launch of its festive collection at Ambience Mall, Gurugram, on October 14, Wednesday. Rasha and actor Vedang Raina, the brand's official ambassadors in India, attended the event, drawing crowds to the mall. Speaking about the pressure to keep up with evolving Gen Z fashion trends and make a statement during public appearances, Rasha explained that she looks to her mother's wardrobe for inspiration rather than feeling compelled to follow trends.“I think I am actually very inspired by all the looks that my mom has from the 90s. I think 90s fashion is unbeatable and whether it is about the sunglasses or the hair, the messy waves and the high ponytails, I think I take inspiration from all of that. So I think it is more of... you know, looking up to them than pressure,” she told ANI.

Raveena Tandon has long been recognised for her fashion choices, with her style journey spanning the glamour of 1990s Bollywood and contemporary fashion.

Festive Season Plans

With the festive season approaching, Rasha said she was looking forward to "lots of celebrations with family".

On The Film Front

On the film front, Rasha will next be seen in 'Laikey Laikaa', co-starring Abhay Verma and directed by Saurabh Gupta. The film has completed shooting, and a theatrical release date is yet to be confirmed by the makers. (ANI)

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