Ericsson Shares Gain After Earnings Beat As Rising Component Costs Threaten Future Margins

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Ericsson reported stronger than expected third quarter earnings on October 15, as cost controls and improved sales helped the Swedish telecommunications equipment maker navigate higher component prices. However, management warned that rising costs could put pressure on profit margins in 2027.

The company's adjusted operating profit before amortisation and restructuring charges reached 10.1 billion Swedish crowns, exceeding analysts' average forecast of 7.87 billion crowns, according to Reuters. Organic sales increased 7% year over year to 59.5 billion crowns, also beating market expectations.

The results offered investors evidence that Ericsson's efficiency measures are helping it manage a difficult operating environment, even as demand for traditional mobile network equipment remains subdued.

Network Business Supports Revenue Growth

Ericsson's Networks division was a key contributor to the quarter, benefiting from demand for network modernisation and connectivity infrastructure. The company has been focusing on operational efficiency, portfolio optimisation and customer relationships as telecommunications operators carefully manage capital expenditure.

Mobile operators continue to invest in network capacity, coverage and performance, but spending patterns vary across regions. Some carriers are prioritising upgrades and targeted deployments rather than committing to large, simultaneous infrastructure programmes.

Ericsson's organic sales growth suggests that the company is finding opportunities despite this uneven environment. Its results also reflect demand for specialised network solutions used in enterprise connectivity and mission critical communications.

However, the outlook remains challenging. Chief Executive Per Narvinger said the radio access network market was flat and geopolitical uncertainty remained elevated. These conditions could limit the pace of future sales growth if operators delay projects or reduce spending.

Component Costs Threaten Profitability

Higher component costs remain a major concern for Ericsson. The company has previously highlighted pressure from rising memory chip prices, partly linked to strong demand from the artificial intelligence industry.

As AI infrastructure expands, demand for memory and other electronic components can affect availability and pricing across multiple technology sectors. Telecommunications equipment manufacturers must compete for these inputs while maintaining the pricing and performance standards expected by network operators.

Ericsson's efficiency initiatives helped offset some of the pressure during the latest quarter, but management expects component costs to weigh on gross margins next year.

The company's adjusted gross margin stood at 47.7%, compared with 48.1% a year earlier. Adjusted EBITA margin declined to 17% from 28.1%, although the previous year's figure included a significant capital gain from the sale of its iconectiv business.

This distinction matters when evaluating the underlying performance of the business. Investors need to separate recurring operating trends from one off gains when comparing profitability across periods.

What Investors Should Watch

Ericsson's near term performance will depend on the balance between network demand, pricing discipline and its ability to control production costs. Investors will also monitor whether operators increase investment in network modernisation and advanced connectivity solutions.

The company's organisational restructuring, announced alongside its results, is intended to simplify decision making and improve customer focus. The benefits will depend on whether the changes translate into lower costs, faster execution and stronger commercial performance.

For the broader telecommunications equipment sector, Ericsson's results highlight a mixed outlook. Demand for connectivity infrastructure continues, but weak network spending and higher component prices may limit profitability.

Investors will be looking for evidence that the company can preserve its earnings resilience as cost pressures intensify. A stronger sales pipeline could support the recovery, but sustained margin improvement will require both disciplined spending and favourable market conditions.