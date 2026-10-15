Behive Connect 2026 By Bercor Takes The Stage Across Asia

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Bercor, a financial technology group, today announced BeHive Connect 2026 by Bercor, an Asia roadshow that will introduce the BeHive brand and present the group's broader financial technology development plans. Scheduled for October 2026, the programme will give BeHive a regional stage and set out its place within Bercor Group's plans for connected financial services.

BeHive is a consumer application designed to connect traditional currencies and supported digital assets through one interface. Its product design brings together conversion, transfers and withdrawals, alongside card management through the BercorPay Card where permitted and available.

The intended experience includes transaction details and applicable costs shown before confirmation, activity tracking and support within the app. These capabilities are designed to make the movement of funds easier to understand and follow, while keeping relevant information in one place.

“People should understand what a transaction will cost, follow its progress and know where to get help,” said Adam Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Bercor.“With BeHive, we are bringing those essentials together in an experience designed around everyday use.”

Built on Bercor's financial technology infrastructure, BeHive is intended to bring the group's payment capabilities into a consumer interface. The app forms part of the group's plans to connect its consumer and business services through shared conversion, payout and card capabilities.

The roadshow will serve as a launch platform for the BeHive brand and present Bercor Group's ambition to develop more connected financial services across Asia. Its development plans focus on shared payment infrastructure, appropriate market coverage and partner relationships that can support the next phase of the group's growth.

Service availability, eligibility and transaction capabilities are determined separately for each jurisdiction. Any offering of BeHive services, including customer onboarding and transactions, is subject to applicable local licensing, registration and other regulatory requirements. The roadshow announcement does not confirm regulatory approval or commercial service availability in any particular market.

About BeHive

BeHive is Bercor's consumer application designed to connect traditional currencies and supported digital assets, with payment tools, transaction tracking and support in one app. Services and features depend on jurisdiction, eligibility and applicable regulatory requirements.

About Bercor

Bercor is a financial technology group developing payment services and infrastructure for businesses and consumers. Its work spans financial infrastructure, consumer payments and liquidity coordination.

EU trademark: BERCOR word mark (No. 019417939 019418002

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Features, fees, limits and eligibility are subject to applicable terms and conditions. Availability varies by country and region. BeHive is not a bank and does not offer bank accounts, deposits or investment products.

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