NOVOAIR, Gold's Gym Bangladesh Offer Reciprocal Customer Discounts

(MENAFN
- Bangladesh Monitor)
Dhaka: NOVOAIR and Gold's
Gym Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide
exclusive discounts to their customers, combining travel benefits with access
to fitness facilities.
Under the agreement,
members of NOVOAIR's SMILES frequent flyer program will receive a special discount on Gold's Gym membership. They will also be eligible for the Gold
Package, which provides access to the gym's two Bangladesh locations in
Bashundhara Residential Area and Bashundhara City on Panthapath.
In return, Gold's Gym
Bangladesh members will receive a 10 percent discount on the base fare of
NOVOAIR tickets, according to the airline's October 15 announcement.
The agreement was signed on
October 14 at Gold's Gym's office in Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka.
Sohail Majid, NOVOAIR's director of sales and marketing, and Anisul Islam Boby,
head of operations at Gold's Gym Bangladesh, signed the document on behalf of
their respective organizations. Senior officials from both sides attended the
ceremony.
The partnership aims to
broaden customer benefits, increase brand visibility and encourage healthier
lifestyles through improved access to fitness services and air travel.
NOVOAIR currently
operates daily scheduled flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet
and Saidpur.
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