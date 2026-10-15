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NOVOAIR, Gold's Gym Bangladesh Offer Reciprocal Customer Discounts

NOVOAIR, Gold's Gym Bangladesh Offer Reciprocal Customer Discounts


Date: 2026-10-15 06:32:12

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: NOVOAIR and Gold's Gym Bangladesh have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide exclusive discounts to their customers, combining travel benefits with access to fitness facilities.

Under the agreement, members of NOVOAIR's SMILES frequent flyer program will receive a special discount on Gold's Gym membership. They will also be eligible for the Gold Package, which provides access to the gym's two Bangladesh locations in Bashundhara Residential Area and Bashundhara City on Panthapath.

In return, Gold's Gym Bangladesh members will receive a 10 percent discount on the base fare of NOVOAIR tickets, according to the airline's October 15 announcement.

The agreement was signed on October 14 at Gold's Gym's office in Bashundhara Residential Area, Dhaka. Sohail Majid, NOVOAIR's director of sales and marketing, and Anisul Islam Boby, head of operations at Gold's Gym Bangladesh, signed the document on behalf of their respective organizations. Senior officials from both sides attended the ceremony.

The partnership aims to broaden customer benefits, increase brand visibility and encourage healthier lifestyles through improved access to fitness services and air travel.

NOVOAIR currently operates daily scheduled flights from Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Sylhet and Saidpur.


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