IUX Announces New Web Client Portal Built For Enhanced Browser-Based Trading

EBENE, Mauritius, Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IUX, the multi-asset CFD broker, announced the launch of the new version of its Web Client Portal. Designed to provide web browser users with integrated charting, order placement controls, and account management tools in a unified dashboard.



The upgrade reflects IUX's ongoing development of its web trading interface and account management features.



Core Enhancements to the Web Client Portal Include:



Web Homepage Live Charting: Interactive market charts are available on the main web dashboard, allowing clients to view market movements after logging in.

Order Entry Controls: An order-entry panel located alongside the market charts, featuring Buy and Sell controls for placing orders, subject to applicable trading conditions and the order execution process.

Account Overview: A display of balance, equity, and account overview across the top of the web platform.

Header Account Switcher: Rapid navigation within the upper-right menu allowing clients managing multiple active accounts to switch seamlessly. Centralized History Navigation: A left-hand web navigation panel dedicated to historical trade records, account logs, and audit activity.



The updated Web Client Portal is immediately accessible to all existing and new client account holders logging in through the official IUX website.



About IUX

IUX is a technology-driven brokerage specializing in high-performance trading solutions for professional market participants. Established in 2016, the firm provides low-latency execution, and customizable trading tools designed to optimize the performance of high-volume strategies.



Risk warning: 76% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. Consider whether you can afford the high risk of losing your money.

Contact

Philip Wang

IUX MARKETS LIMITED

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

