AI, Enterprise Saas Workloads Drive Akamai Cloud Momentum

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing demand across the continuum of compute, including model training to low-latency inference, core-to-edge application hosting, and cloud disaster recovery

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akamai (Nasdaq: AKAM) today announced a new wave of customer adoption for its Akamai Cloud Computing services. Leading software, digital media, and technology organizations are expanding their reliance on Akamai Cloud, driven by growing enterprise demand for high-performance CPU-based compute, specialized GPU capacity, and resilient storage.

This customer momentum reflects enterprise demand across critical technical requirements: from model training through low-latency inference, core-to-edge application hosting, and cloud disaster recovery, allowing organizations to optimize infrastructure performance, span workloads seamlessly, and control spending.

Key Highlights of Customer Momentum:



Enterprise & AI Workloads Lead Growth: Software and SaaS companies represented the overwhelming majority of new customers, underscoring Akamai's strength as a trusted partner for software providers.

Demand for Next-Gen GPU Infrastructure: Adoption of specialized accelerated compute, driven by customer wins for Akamai's NVIDIA RTX PROTM 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU instances for AI and compute-heavy workloads.

Global Market Expansion: Akamai expanded its customer base across international markets, with Asia-Pacific & Japan (APJ) and EMEA accounting for most new customer additions. Diversified Sector Adoption: Beyond software, Akamai gained traction in high-bandwidth industries, adding notable new customer logos across business services, digital media, and streaming.



Representative Customer Wins & Workload Profile:



Next-Gen AI & Pilot GPU Deployments: A leading North American technology innovator is deploying Akamai's NVIDIA RTX PROTM 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU infrastructure for high-performance AI model testing and specialized compute piloting.

Asia-Pacific Cloud & Disaster Recovery: An Asia-Pacific logistics technology provider serving global supply chains is migrating its AI-driven warehouse tracking and automation workloads to Akamai Cloud. By displacing multiple legacy cloud providers, the company is securing the stable, cost-effective GPU and compute infrastructure needed to scale its AI platform and digital workflows sustainably.

Developer Platform & SaaS Scale-Up: A rising developer platform is migrating its core microservices architecture from a major hyperscaler to Akamai LKE to resolve legacy cost friction and margin compression. Deploying a tailored mix of GPU, shared, and dedicated compute instances alongside cloud firewalls enables the provider to achieve performance parity, dramatically reduce primary infrastructure costs, and scale nearly 1,500 active microservices efficiently.

Digital Media & High-Density Streaming: A global digital media producer selected Akamai GPU compute instances to accelerate streaming infrastructure, video rendering, and content distribution.

Healthcare & Public Sector Continuity: A European healthcare research institution is deploying Akamai Cloud infrastructure to power secure, redundant cloud storage and mission-critical disaster recovery operations. Cloud Infrastructure for Media Workloads: A global media technology leader selected Akamai LKE and Object Storage to power its containerized media playout and processing operations. By migrating its compute-intensive digital workflows to Akamai's cloud-native platform, the company optimized its cloud footprint and infrastructure economics while maintaining the high-performance standards required for demanding media applications.



“As AI and data-heavy applications mature, the underlying infrastructure supporting them must evolve,” said Adam Karon, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager, Cloud Technology Group at Akamai.“Enterprises can no longer afford to treat cloud compute as a one-size-fits-all model. That shift is why technology leaders are turning to Akamai for high-performance compute and GPU capacity where efficiency and scale matter most.”

About Akamai

Akamai is the cloud company that powers and protects an AI-driven world. Our cloud platform extends high-performance cloud computing from the core to the edge, enabling organizations to build and scale next-generation AI applications and providing comprehensive, multilayered security to safeguard enterprises against evolving cyberthreats. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.

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