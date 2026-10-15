Good Shepherd Roofing Named Roofer Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Gwinnett County Georgia Roofing Company recognized for a 4.9-star rating across 562 reviews.

DACULA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Good Shepherd Roofing has received the Roofer of the Year recognition from the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the company's 4.9-star rating across 562 reviews. The Dacula-based roofer received the recognition based on publicly accessible consumer review data evaluated by the Institute.

For more than a decade, Good Shepherd Roofing has served homeowners and businesses across Dacula, Lawrenceville, Duluth, Alpharetta, Roswell and the greater Atlanta area with roof replacement, roof repair, gutters, gutter guards, commercial roofing, and insurance claim support. Replacement work covers shingle, metal, shake, and specialty applications such as TPO, while repairs range from simple pipe boot fixes to comprehensive flashing, fascia, and soffit work. Commercial services support industrial, multi-family, governments and other property operators.

The company's approach centers on honest communication without high-pressure sales. Its process starts with a 3 fold framework based on Listening to the Customer, Learning About the Issues and Leading them to a successful solution. Good Shepherd Roofing stands behind every job, works to keep pricing fair, and offers financing for property owners seeking flexibility. The company also emphasizes community involvement, describing every project as an opportunity to strengthen the places its customers live, work, and raise their families. Good Shepherd is proud to give 1% of top line revenue back to the communities it serves through actively promoting faith based charities. Good Shepherd Roofing notes it has been named a Best of Gwinnett winner for six consecutive years and is a proud member of the National Roofing Contractors Association.

The company is located at 2505 2nd Avenue, Dacula, GA 30019.

About Good Shepherd Roofing

Good Shepherd Roofing is a Georgia Roofing Contractor servicing the Atlanta Metro market providing roof replacement, roof repair, gutters, gutter guards, commercial roofing, and insurance claim assistance to homeowners and property operators.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Douglas Ingram

Good Shepherd Roofing

833-477-7663

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