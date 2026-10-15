New Investigative Documentary 'Undeliverable' Examines Consumer Convenience And America's Last-Mile Delivery Workforce

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New Investigative Documentary Premiere's at Cinema Village Friday October 23 @ 6pm

- Frank LicariNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New Investigative Documentary 'Undeliverable' Heads to San Diego and New York Film Festivals, Examining the Human Cost of America's Delivery EconomyFour-time Emmy-nominated filmmaker Frank Licari's documentary screens October 16 and 18 at the San Diego International Film Festival before opening the Workers Unite Film Festival in New York City on October 23.UNDELIVERABLE: PRIME PROFITS. POOR PEOPLE., a new investigative feature documentary from four-time Emmy-nominated filmmaker and television host Frank Licari, will screen at the 2026 San Diego International Film Festival before making its New York City festival premiere as the opening program of the 15th annual Workers Unite Film Festival.The documentary examines the largely unseen workforce behind America's growing demand for rapid home delivery, focusing on Amazon's Delivery Service Partner (DSP) network and the independent businesses and drivers responsible for delivering millions of packages to American households.Through interviews with delivery business owners, drivers, industry observers, academics, and other individuals familiar with the delivery industry, Undeliverable explores the economic pressures, workplace expectations, and structural challenges facing those operating within the last-mile delivery system.The film also raises broader questions about the relationship between consumer convenience, corporate responsibility, independent contractors, and the changing American workforce.The documentary will screen at the San Diego International Film Festival on Friday, October 16, at 11:30 AM and Sunday, October 18, at 6:15 PM, at AMC UTC 14 in San Diego.Following those screenings, Undeliverable will travel to New York City, where it has been selected as the opening program of the Workers Unite Film Festival on Friday, October 23, at 6:00 PM at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, Manhattan. The evening's program also includes narrative short films and a Q&A.Now celebrating its 15th season, the Workers Unite Film Festival presents films examining working lives, labor rights, and the experiences of workers in the United States and internationally.Undeliverable approaches its subject through interviews, personal experiences, and an examination of the business relationships that shape modern package delivery. The film invites audiences to consider the people and systems behind the convenience of the modern delivery economy.SCREENING INFORMATIONSan Diego International Film FestivalFriday, October 16 - 11:30 AMSunday, October 18 - 6:15 PMAMC UTC 14, San Diego, CaliforniaWorkers Unite Film Festival - New York CityFriday, October 23 - 6:00 PMCinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, New York, NYOpening program and Q&AABOUT THE FILMMAKERFrank Licari is a four-time Emmy-nominated filmmaker, producer, director, actor, and television host whose work spans documentary features, independent film, and public television. His credits include Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar, Ice Ice Baby: Hip Hop's 1st Global #1, and PBS programming including On The Town in the Palm Beaches.MEDIA INQUIRIES AND INTERVIEW REQUESTSFrank LicariQuite Frankly Productions...(561) 262-0114Film Website:###

Frank Licari

Quite Frankly Entertainment

+1 561-262-0114

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New Investigative Documentary 'Undeliverable' Examines Consumer Convenience and America's Last-Mile Delivery Workforce News Provided By Quite Frankly Entertainment October 15, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Law



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