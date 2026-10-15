King Cajun Wins People's Choice Award In Saint Paul

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) King Cajun wins the Saint Paul People's Choice Award, earning a 4.8-star rating across 4,629 reviews for its authentic Louisiana-style seafood boils.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Cajun, a Louisiana-style seafood boil restaurant, has been named winner of the People's Choice Award for Saint Paul by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the restaurant's bold flavors and commitment to quality ingredients.

King Cajun brings authentic Louisiana seafood boil culture to the Twin Cities, serving Dungeness crab, baby clams, King crab legs, jumbo prawns, and scallops alongside signature dishes including catfish sandwich, fried calamari, soft shell crab sandwich, and seafood gumbo. The restaurant offers customizable spice levels so guests can tailor each boil to their own heat preference, and provides dine-in, takeout, and delivery service.

The restaurant's chef describes food as a passion and an art, aiming to create a menu that surprises guests while staying true to traditional Louisiana flavors adapted for a Midwest audience. King Cajun has built its reputation on the philosophy of offering good food and good service for everyone, drawing diners looking for an authentic seafood boil experience in Saint Paul.

The recognition reflects King Cajun's 4.8-star rating across 4,629 reviews from diners throughout the Saint Paul area.

The People's Choice Award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify restaurants with a proven record of trust.

King Cajun continues to serve the Saint Paul community from its University Avenue location, offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery for guests craving Louisiana-style seafood boils.

About King Cajun

King Cajun is a Louisiana-style seafood boil restaurant located in Saint Paul, Minnesota, known for its customizable spice levels and signature dishes including catfish sandwich and seafood gumbo. The restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery service to guests throughout the Twin Cities.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Winston Do

King Cajun

(651) 493-8575

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King Cajun Wins People's Choice Award in Saint Paul News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 10:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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