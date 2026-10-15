Sidekicks Martial Arts Named Breakthrough Business In Little Elm, Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-focused martial arts school serving Little Elm since 2008 is recognized for its 4.8-star rating across 51 reviews.

LITTLE ELM, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sidekicks Martial Arts – Little Elm, which has served the local community since 2008, has been named a Breakthrough Business in the Martial Arts Studios category by the Consumer Ratings Institute. Sidekicks Martial Arts - Little Elm has been part of Sidekicks Martial Arts with roots dating to 1992. Sidekicks has built its reputation on helping children and families grow through age-appropriate martial arts instruction, a positive learning environment, and personalized attention.

Sidekicks offers programs for students of all ages and abilities, including its Little Dragons program for children ages 3 to 6. Beyond physical skills, the school's approach emphasizes confidence, concentration, respect, self-discipline, and goal setting. Students are encouraged to make positive choices both inside and outside the classroom, with recognition for positive behavior at home and school incorporated into their progress toward belt promotions. Parent feedback helps reinforce these lessons and celebrates students' growth along the way.

The school's carefully selected instructors emphasize individual attention, patience, and leadership development. The instructional team also brings experience and achievement across multiple martial arts and combat sports disciplines. With classes offered six days a week, Sidekicks provides families with flexible scheduling to accommodate busy routines.

"Our goal is to serve our community by providing a safe, positive environment where children build confidence, learn respect, and develop self-discipline through martial arts," said Nancy Morales of Sidekicks Martial Arts. "We want those lessons to extend beyond the mat and make a difference at home and at school. Being recognized as a Breakthrough Business, based on the experiences and feedback of our students and parents, means a great deal to us. It tells us that we're making a real difference in our community."

Sidekicks Martial Arts - Little Elm serves Little Elm, Oak Point, Prosper, and Frisco families.

About Sidekicks Martial Arts

Sidekicks Martial Arts is a family-friendly martial arts school that has been serving the Dallas/Ft. Worth, Texas area since 1992, with locations in Little Elm and Carrollton. It offers classes for all ages and abilities.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Nancy Morales

Sidekicks Martial Arts

(972) 965-4063

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Sidekicks Martial Arts Named Breakthrough Business in Little Elm, Texas News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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