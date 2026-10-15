Helpwire Exits Early Access And Launches Paid Plans

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Electronic Team, Inc. announced that HelpWire left early access, introducing paid plans alongside a Free plan and special terms for qualifying early adopters.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HelpWire has officially left early access, and paid plans are now available. Early access opened on October 19, 2023, so this release comes almost exactly three years later.

Throughout early access, users relied on HelpWire for real-world support work, submitting tickets and reporting issues as they arose. This feedback shaped much of the functionality available in the product today. Paid plans will support HelpWire's continued development and the expansion of its functionality, with user feedback continuing to guide that work.

With this release, HelpWire accounts are affected as follows:

- Preserved Data: No data has been deleted. Session history, operators, clients, and devices remain in the account. Anything above the plan's limit is switched to read-only mode until the account is upgraded or the excess items are removed.

- Founders' Free Plan: Eligible accounts have been switched automatically, and account owners should have received an email from the HelpWire team. Users who believe they qualify but still see the Free plan in their portal can contact support. The Founders' Free plan comes with 2 operators, 20 unattended devices, and multiple remote sessions at a time.

- Free Plan: The Free plan remains available with no nag screens, no forced session cutoffs, and commercial use permitted. It now includes 1 operator, 5 unattended devices, and 1 remote session at a time.

- Founders' Rate: Founders' Free accounts that upgrade to Solo, Team, or Business by April 14, 2027 receive a 30% discount for a yearly or monthly period for as long as the subscription remains active. The discount is applied automatically at checkout.

Full details on plans, pricing, and terms are available on the Pricing and Offer Terms pages.

For more information and hands-on experience with HelpWire, visit helpwire

HelpWire is remote access software from Electronic Team, Inc., designed for IT support teams, solo IT providers, and internal IT teams. Sessions start via a link, the person receiving help joins without creating an account, and unattended access lets teams reconnect later for follow-up work. HelpWire runs on Windows, macOS, and Linux.

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HelpWire Exits Early Access and Launches Paid Plans News Provided By Electronic Team, Inc. October 15, 2026, 10:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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