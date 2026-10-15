Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home And Cremation Care Of Waterbury Wins Funeral Home Of The Year In Waterbury

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Family-owned Waterbury funeral home, serving families since 1998, recognized by the Consumer Ratings Institute for a 4.9-star rating across 218 reviews.

WATERBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Waterbury, a full-service funeral home, has been named winner of the Funeral Home of the Year award for Waterbury by the Consumer Ratings Institute, recognizing the funeral home's commitment to personalized care during families' most difficult moments.

Casey's Eastside Memorial is the busiest and fastest-growing funeral home in the area, with more parking and accommodations than any other local provider, offering traditional funerals, cremation services, and personalized Beautiful FarewellTM experiences, along with its exclusive At Peace CremationTM services. The funeral home is the only one in the area to offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee, and provides veteran and first responder discounts, pre-planning consultations, and cemetery care services for families throughout the region.

Distinctive offerings include The Courtyard at Casey's, a dedicated gathering space for families and guests, and horse-drawn carriage hearse services for families seeking a traditional farewell. All services are backed by the Casey Family Promises commitment to quality care, reflecting the funeral home's focus on supporting families through every step of the process.

The recognition reflects Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Waterbury's 4.9-star rating across 218 reviews from families throughout the Waterbury area.

The Funeral Home of the Year award is presented by the Consumer Ratings Institute, an independent organization that evaluates businesses based on verified consumer feedback and consistent service quality, helping residents identify providers with a proven record of trust.

Casey's Eastside Memorial continues to serve families throughout Waterbury, Oakville, Watertown, Bethlehem, Woodbury, and surrounding Connecticut communities, alongside its sister location, Casey-O'Neill Funeral Home, in Oakville.

About Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Waterbury

Founded in 1998 and family owned and operated - now in its third generation - Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Waterbury is a full-service funeral home in Waterbury, Connecticut, offering traditional funerals, cremation, and personalized end-of-life services backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee. The funeral home serves families throughout the greater Waterbury area with state-of-the-art facilities and dedicated gathering spaces.

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is an independent U.S. organization that recognizes business excellence based on verified consumer ratings.

Garrett Casey Sr.

Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home

(203) 753-1550

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Casey's Eastside Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Care of Waterbury Wins Funeral Home of the Year in Waterbury News Provided By Awardy October 15, 2026, 10:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Religion



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