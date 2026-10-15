Scalo Opens Berlin Office And Launches German-Speaking Delivery Support For DACH Clients

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The software and AI company strengthens its commitment to clients in the DACH region with a local office and German-speaking Delivery Managers.

- Martin Konieczny, Head of Growth - DACH & Nordics, ScaloBERLIN, GERMANY, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scalo, a software development and AI company headquartered in Wrocław, Poland, today announced the opening of a new office at Pappelallee in Berlin and the launch of German-speaking delivery support for its clients in the DACH region.Both steps are part of Scalo's continued investment in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and are designed to make collaboration easier, communication smoother and project delivery more effective for organizations across the region.Scalo has worked with clients in Germany since 2020, primarily in transport, logistics and manufacturing, building long-term partnerships by combining technical expertise with a strong focus on delivery quality and business outcomes.The new office brings the company closer to its clients and partners, enabling more direct collaboration and local engagement in one of Europe's leading technology hubs, and supports its continued expansion across the region.German-speaking Delivery Managers for DACH clients"Opening our Berlin office is a natural next step in Scalo's development in the DACH region," said Martin Konieczny, Head of Growth – DACH & Nordics at Scalo. "As companies accelerate investments in AI, data, and software modernization, they need partners who can combine technical expertise with local market understanding."To better facilitate this goal, Scalo has introduced German-speaking delivery support. While its engineering teams continue to operate in English, DACH clients can now work directly with German-speaking Delivery Managers who coordinate stakeholders, align priorities, manage risks and ensure transparent communication throughout the project lifecycle."Our goal is to be close to our clients, support them in their native language, and help them turn ambitious technology initiatives into measurable business outcomes," Konieczny added.Supporting the next wave of AI and digital transformationScalo helps organizations accelerate innovation through IT staff augmentation, AI consulting, software modernization, custom software development and MVP development. With more than 500 software engineers, the company can scale its teams flexibly to match projects of any size, from focused engagements to large, complex programs.Scalo is ISO 27001-certified and brings nearly 20 years of software development experience, including deep expertise in regulated and rapidly evolving industries such as finance and renewable energy. More than 60% of its experts work in financial services, giving the team hands-on experience in working securely and ensuring quality and compliance in highly regulated environments.The company's capabilities are further strengthened by participation in the Databricks Partner Network and the Claude Partner Network, enabling Scalo to support organizations at every stage of their AI journey, from opportunity assessment and strategy development to implementation and scaling.Whether clients need to modernize legacy systems, build AI-powered products, improve data foundations or rapidly validate new business ideas, Scalo helps turn innovation initiatives into practical results.About ScaloScalo is a trusted software development and technology talent partner with nearly 20 years of experience in delivering future-ready solutions to help organizations achieve sustainable growth in the digital era. Headquartered in Poland, the company supports clients across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East, specializing in custom software development, data management, AI consulting & outsourcing, and team augmentation. For more information, visit .

Natalia Gronowska

Scalo

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Scalo opens Berlin office and launches German-speaking delivery support for DACH clients News Provided By Scalo October 15, 2026, 10:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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