Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Earns Certified Impairment Rater® Credential

Dr. Mark Mulak, DC - Founder, Cityside Chiropractic

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10/15/2026

Cityside Chiropractic clinical director certified in AMA Guides® 6th Edition musculoskeletal and neurologic impairment rating

- Dr. Mark J. Mulak, Founder and Clinical Director, Cityside ChiropracticPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mark J. Mulak, DC, MBA, MS, DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, RMSK, ICSC, a Providence chiropractor and founder and clinical director of Cityside Chiropractic, has earned, has earned the Certified Impairment Rater(CIR) credential through the Certified Impairment Rater program. His designation is Certified Impairment Rater, 6th Edition AMA Guides– Musculoskeletal and Neurologic. The credential was awarded on October 13, 2026, and recognizes demonstrated knowledge and skill in impairment assessment under the AMA Guides to the Evaluation of Permanent Impairment, Sixth Edition.The CIRcredential is intended for clinicians and other professionals involved in impairment evaluations in personal-injury, workers' compensation, disability, and related medical-legal matters. It recognizes the ability to apply the AMA Guides using a consistent, published methodology. The certification focuses on musculoskeletal and neurologic conditions, which are among the most commonly encountered impairment-rating areas, including spinal, upper-extremity, and lower-extremity impairment.“An impairment rating should be grounded in a careful clinical evaluation and a transparent, reproducible methodology,” said Dr. Mulak.“The CIRcredential strengthens my ability to apply the AMA Guides correctly when an impairment assessment is needed, and to explain the basis for that opinion clearly.”He added:“Attorneys and claims professionals need ratings that can be traced to the applicable Guides and reviewed step by step. My goal is to document the clinical basis and methodology clearly so the opinion can be evaluated on its merits.”Dr. Mulak has spent approximately 25 years in clinical practice focused on motor-vehicle, personal-injury, and workers' compensation patients. His clinical work includes history and physical examination, functional outcome measures, diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound when clinically appropriate, rehabilitation planning, and medical referral when indicated. Cityside Chiropractic treats personal-injury and workers' compensation patients.Dr. Mulak holds a Graduate Certificate in Healthcare Compliance from Drexel University's Thomas R. Kline School of Law, along with forensic documentation and accident reconstruction training through Cleveland University. He has served as a Delphi panelist and helped develop peer-reviewed clinical guidelines published in the Journal of Manipulative and Physiological Therapeutics, the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, and the Journal of Integrative and Complementary Medicine.Dr. Mulak is the author of The Objective Injury Model: A Plaintiff Attorney's Guide to Objective Documentation in Motor Vehicle Injury Cases.About Dr. Mark J. MulakMark J. Mulak, DC, MBA, MS, DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, RMSK, ICSC, is a Providence chiropractor and the founder and clinical director of Cityside Chiropractic. He began practicing in 2002 and founded Cityside in 2008. His credentials include CIR, RMSK, DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, ICSC, and Certified Professional in Patient Safety (CPPS), and he holds a Rhode Island Chiropractic and Physiotherapy license. He serves as Rhode Island's State Delegate to the American Chiropractic Association and is a member of the ACA Sports Council and ACA Rehab Council.About Cityside ChiropracticCityside Chiropractic is a Rhode Island practice dedicated to the evaluation, documentation, and rehabilitation of motor-vehicle, personal-injury, and workers' compensation patients, with offices in Providence and Cranston. The practice emphasizes objective injury documentation, including diagnostic musculoskeletal ultrasound, functional testing, and impairment evaluation according to the AMA Guides.Media ContactMark J. Mulak, DC, MBA, MS, DACBSP, DACRB, DAIPM, RMSK, ICSCCityside Chiropractic480 Broadway, Providence, RI 02909900 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston, RI 02910(401) 272-5710 |...

Mark Mulak

Cityside Chiropractic

+1 401-272-5710

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Providence Chiropractor Dr. Mark Mulak Earns Certified Impairment Rater® Credential News Provided By Cityside Chiropractic October 15, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law



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