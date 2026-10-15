iDEAL Semiconductor Signs Distribution Agreement with Marubun to Expand Access to SuperQ® Power MOSFETs in Japan

SuperQ silicon power MOSFETs are now available through Marubun's distribution network.

- Rodney Hsing, VP of Distribution Sales at iDEAL Semiconductor VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- iDEAL Semiconductor, a developer of next-generation silicon power devices based on its patented SuperQtechnology, today announced a distribution agreement with Marubun Corporation, value-added Technology Distributor with its broad portfolio in cutting-edge semiconductors, electronic components, and electronic application equipment.The partnership brings together iDEAL's advanced silicon technology and Marubun's trusted and validated business with broad and diverse customer base in the technology industry. Under the agreement, Marubun will distribute iDEAL's expanding portfolio of high-performance silicon MOSFETs, designed to deliver lower conduction and switching losses while retaining compatibility with standard gate drives, packages, and silicon manufacturing processes.“Marubun's local expertise and customer relationships will expand access to SuperQ in Japan, helping power electronics designers improve performance and achieve more with silicon,” said Rodney Hsing, VP of Distribution Sales at iDEAL Semiconductor.iDEAL Semiconductor's SuperQ MOSFETs address efficiency, thermal performance, and power density challenges in industrial automation and robotics, battery management systems, industrial power supplies, isolated DC-DC converters, data center power supplies, and other high-performance power conversion systems.“iDEAL's SuperQ adds highly advanced silicon technology to our portfolio. Together with iDEAL Semiconductor, we'll support customers in Japan to meet ever demanding performance, cost, and reliability requirements with the unique value offered by SuperQ,” said Takehiko Akiyama, Executive Director at Marubun Corporation.For more information about SuperQ power MOSFETs, visit idealsemi. Customers in Japan can contact Marubun for product selection and purchasing inquiries.About iDEAL SemiconductoriDEAL Semiconductor Devices, Inc. is an industry-leading developer of next- generation silicon power devices.The company was founded with a mission to push silicon beyond its perceived limits. Its patented SuperQ technology delivers breakthrough energy efficiency using conventional CMOS processes – without departing from the proven cost*performance benefits of silicon.The platform technology, applicable across a wide range of products, applications, and semiconductor materials, is purpose-built to mitigate power loss in every application and to enable greener energy use for the next generation.iDEAL is based in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, and for further information, please visit idealsemi

Emma Jenkins

Grand Bridges

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iDEAL Semiconductor Signs Distribution Agreement with Marubun to Expand Access to SuperQ® Power MOSFETs in Japan News Provided By Emma Jenkins, Grand Bridges October 15, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Technology



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