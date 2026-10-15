C TWO Unveils The Next Evolution Of AMP, Bringing Governed, Vendor Neutral Intelligence & Control To Automation Estates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At Connect London, C TWO launches AMP Intelligence, completing the platform set out a year ago with AMP Orchestration and AMP Operations, already in production

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- C TWO, the vendor neutral universal orchestration company, today unveiled the next evolution of AMP, its Agentic Management Platform, at its Connect London customer event. Headlined by the launch of AMP Intelligence, the update completes a single governed layer, built on three pillars, Intelligence, Orchestration and Operations, across automation estates that span RPA, APIs, scripts and AI agents.Twelve months ago on this same stage, C TWO set out those three pillars and made the case for an independent control layer above the automation stack. The market has spent the year catching up. Analyst attention is now turning toward a category taking shape across the industry: universal orchestration, the independent control layer sitting above fragmented, vendor specific automation tooling. Analysts have also started naming the category taking shape beneath it: the agent management platform, or AMP. Automation reporting and control still stops at the edge of a single vendor, leaving CIOs to defend investment decisions with estimates rather than evidence. That gap is exactly what C TWO has spent the past year building against.AMP Orchestration and AMP Operations have evolved through that year in production, not just run in it. AMP Intelligence is this year's major focus, launching alongside a brand new UX.Intelligence. Where automation reporting has been fragmented by vendor, AMP Intelligence gives leaders one portfolio view instead of a patchwork of dashboards, built around how the business actually segments and benchmarks its estate, not a fixed template forced onto it. Cost and ROI sit inside that view as a first class signal, not a spreadsheet exercise bolted on afterwards, so investment decisions are backed by evidence instead of estimates. It's the pillar the other two were always built to feed.Orchestration. Queues are the backbone of every high volume, human-in-the-loop and AI assisted workflow, and by default they're locked to whichever platform they sit inside. AMP Orchestration decouples them, giving queues independent resilience and scaling regardless of what else is happening across the estate, with enterprise grade governance over who can access queue data, and every access and change logged and audit ready by default. A year in production, it's the proof point for where this is heading: one governance model moving toward universal orchestration, built to extend across automation technologies rather than sit inside a single platform.Operations. Most event handling across the industry remains static and hard coded, meaning teams find out about problems only after they've caused damage. AMP Operations closes that loop, and now draws directly on AMP Intelligence: the same portfolio view that flags cost and performance issues triggers configurable response, resolving known issues before a person has to notice them, and keeping leaders in control of cost as agents take on more of the work.The update also addresses a cost line most enterprises are only starting to track: token spend behind their AI agent estates, climbing largely unmeasured, sitting alongside the RPA licence inefficiency many are still working through in their existing automation footprint."We're not being evaluated against the category anymore. The category is being evaluated against us," said Paul Donaldson, CEO, C TWO. "Ask your orchestration vendor which platform they'd tell you to rip out. You won't get a straight answer, because you cannot govern what you're incentivised to defend. AMP exists because that conflict shouldn't be built into the layer that's supposed to keep you honest. The evidence, the control and the governance should sit with nobody's roadmap but yours. Somebody has to run the machines that run the company. It shouldn't be whoever happened to build them."

Paul Taylor

C TWO

+447843284295 ext.

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C TWO unveils the next evolution of AMP, bringing governed, vendor neutral intelligence & control to automation estates News Provided By CTWO October 15, 2026, 10:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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