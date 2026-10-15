Kenya: Principal Secretary (PS) Ng'eno Pushes For Project Restructuring And Enhanced Accountability In Environment Sector

The Principal Secretary for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Eng. Festus K. Ng'eno, MIEK, CBS, today chaired a meeting with Heads of Departments (HODs) at the Ministry Headquarters to review the proposed restructuring of projects within the State Department and oversee the signing of Performance and Productivity Contracts (PPCs) for the Financial Year 2026/2027.

The meeting focused on strengthening institutional efficiency, eliminating duplication of project activities, improving resource allocation and enhancing accountability in the implementation of environmental and climate change programmes.

During the meeting, the Director of Central Planning and Project Monitoring Department (CPPMD), Mr. Tom Mirasi, presented the proposed project restructuring framework, outlining measures to consolidate related interventions into integrated programmes for improved coordination, resource mobilisation and measurable impact.

The restructuring follows an earlier technical engagement in Mombasa involving Heads of Departments, Project Coordinators and representatives from the National Treasury, during which existing projects were reviewed to identify overlaps, implementation gaps and opportunities for greater efficiency.

The proposed restructuring covers projects under the Multilateral Environmental Agreements Department, Climate Change Directorate and Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA), focusing on environmental governance, biodiversity conservation, chemicals and waste management, climate change adaptation and mitigation, and modernisation of meteorological services.

Under the proposed framework, six projects addressing multilateral environmental agreements would be consolidated into an Integrated Implementation of Multilateral Environmental Agreements Project, with an indicative budget of KSh 304 million. The programme would bring together interventions on sound chemicals and waste management, biodiversity protection, persistent organic pollutants and the phase-out of ozone-depleting substances.

Similarly, climate change interventions, including implementation of the National Climate Change Action Plan, reporting on Kenya's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and drought resilience initiatives, would be brought together under an Integrated Climate Change Mitigation, Adaptation and Resilience Programme, with a proposed budget of KSh 15 billion.

The restructuring also proposes a KSh 10 billion Modernisation of Meteorological Services Project to strengthen weather observation infrastructure, digital meteorological instruments, high-performance computing and weather radar surveillance systems proposed integrated programmes are expected to enhance coordination, improve resource mobilisation and utilisation, strengthen monitoring and evaluation, and ensure value for money in the implementation of Government priorities.

The meeting also considered the next steps in the restructuring process, including engagement with financing partners, legal review of existing financing agreements and consultations with the National Treasury on the proposed project concept notes.

Dr. Ng'eno underscored the importance of aligning the State Department's programmes with national development priorities while ensuring that public investments deliver tangible and measurable benefits to Kenyans.

In a related development, the Principal Secretary presided over the signing of Performance and Productivity Contracts for FY 2026/2027, reaffirming the State Department's commitment to efficient, transparent and results-oriented public service delivery.

Speaking during the signing, Dr. Ng'eno emphasized that performance contracting remains a critical accountability mechanism for improving institutional effectiveness and ensuring the achievement of agreed targets.

He noted that the contracts had been developed in accordance with the 23rd Cycle Performance and Productivity Contracting Guidelines and aligned with the Fourth Medium-Term Plan (2023–2027) of Kenya Vision 2030, the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), the Ministerial Strategic Plan, the Sustainable Development Goals and the approved annual work plan.

The Principal Secretary commended the Ministry's performance in the FY 2024/2025 evaluation, where it ranked among the top five performing ministries nationally, attaining a composite score of 3.1061, classified as Good Performance. He challenged departmental heads to build on the achievement by ensuring strict implementation of performance targets, continuous monitoring and evaluation, timely reporting and proper documentation of results.

With the FY 2025/2026 performance evaluation scheduled for 19th October 2026, Dr. Ng'eno called for adequate preparation and evidence-based reporting to sustain and improve the Ministry's performance.

He further emphasized the need to enhance the visibility of Government achievements through systematic documentation and dissemination of results, particularly interventions supporting the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The meeting reaffirmed the State Department's commitment to strengthening institutional performance, streamlining project implementation and promoting accountability in the delivery of environmental conservation and climate change programmes for sustainable national development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, Republic of Kenya.