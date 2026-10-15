Automated Sample Storage Systems Market Size, Forecast, Opportunities, 2034

The global automated sample storage systems market size was valued at USD 1.68 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 1.86 billion in 2026 to USD 4.21 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 10.76% during the forecast period (2026-2034). North America dominated the automated sample storage systems market with a share of 37.03% in 2025.

Automated sample storage systems are specialized laboratory solutions designed to store, retrieve, track, and manage biological or chemical samples under controlled environmental conditions with minimal manual handling. They are commonly classified under HSN Code 8418 (refrigerators, freezers, and other refrigerating or freezing equipment) and SIC Code 3826 (Laboratory Analytical Instruments).

The automated sample storage systems market demand is driven by high volumes of biological samples, the need for long term sample preservation, and an emphasis on accurate sample tracking. Research laboratories and biopharmaceutical companies use robotic sample storage platforms and integrated sample inventory software, contributing to automated sample storage systems market growth.

2025 Market Size: USD 1.68 Billion 2026 Market Size: USD 1.86 Billion 2034 Projected Market Size: USD 4.21 Billion Forecast Period: 2026-2034 Base Year: 2025 Market CAGR (2026-2034): 10.76%

Largest Regional Market (2025): North America North America Market Share (2025): 37.03% Fastest-growing Region: Asia Pacific Asia Pacific CAGR (2026-2034): 12.11%

By Product Leading Segment: Automated Biological Sample Storage Systems Market Share in 2025: 38.4% By Sample Type Fastest-growing Segment: Chemical Compounds CAGR: 9.8% (2026-2034) By End User Leading Segment: Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Market Share in 2025: 41.5%

Download a Free Sample To learn more about this report,

Shift toward Fully Automated Sample Storage Solutions

The automated sample storage systems market analysis shows shift towards fully automated storage solutions that manage sample loading, storage, tracking, and retrieval with minimal manual intervention. These systems use automated handling mechanisms and temperature controlled storage environments to maintain sample integrity and reduce human error.

Integration of Robotics in Laboratory Sample Management

Robotics integration is shaping the automated sample storage systems market by enabling precise movement of sample tubes, plates, and containers between storage units and laboratory workstations. Robotic arms and automated transport mechanisms help reduce manual handling, improve retrieval accuracy, and maintain consistent sample processing workflows.

Supply chain disruptions are expected to have a high impact on the automated sample storage systems market share due to dependence on robotic components, storage racks, and temperature control systems. The market is expected to follow a U-shaped recovery, as shortages of electronic components and delays in refrigeration equipment manufacturing can affect system production and laboratory installations. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.76%, but supply chain constraints could lower this by 1.2 percentage points, resulting in a growth of around 9.56%. As supply conditions normalize, the automated sample storage systems market growth is expected to gradually return to 10.76%.

The automated sample storage systems market forecasts strategic investment activity driven by advances in laboratory automation and development of scalable laboratory workflows. In January 2026, Automata raised Series C funding of USD 45 million to expand its integrated laboratory automation platform for life sciences research. The funding supports automated laboratory workflows that can complement sample handling, processing, and storage operations.

Need to Manage Large Scale Clinical Trial Samples and Expansion of Biomedical Research Activities Drive Market

Need to manage large-scale clinical trial samples is supporting the automated sample storage systems market as clinical studies generate growing volumes of blood, tissue, and other biological specimens. As pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies conduct more complex clinical studies, demand for automated sample storage solutions is increasing.

Expansion of biobanking and biomedical research activities is driving the automated sample storage systems market as research institutions collect and manage larger quantities of biological materials, including blood, tissue, DNA, and cell samples. These samples support disease research, drug discovery, genetic studies, and clinical investigations, requiring organized and secure storage.

Risk of Equipment Failure and Sample Loss and Dependence on Reliable Power Supply Restraints Market Expansion

Automated sample storage systems rely on robotic handling mechanisms, sensors, and software to store and retrieve samples accurately. Equipment malfunctions, software errors, or robotic failures can interrupt operations and potentially damage or misplace valuable biological samples. Such incidents may result in sample loss, research delays, and additional replacement costs, making laboratories cautious about investing in these systems sample storage systems require a continuous power supply and stable temperature conditions to preserve sensitive biological materials. Laboratories may need backup power systems, temperature monitoring, and emergency cooling solutions, increasing installation and operating costs.

Expansion of Automated Gene Therapy Materials and High Capacity Sample Storage in Clinical Trial Management Offers Growth Opportunities

Automated sample storage system manufacturers can target cell and gene therapy developers, biopharmaceutical companies, and specialized laboratories that manage sensitive biological materials. Market players generate sales through specialized storage equipment, temperature-controlled storage solutions, sample tracking software, and long-term maintenance agreements, contributing to the automated sample storage systems market growth.

Automated storage providers can target clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical companies. Automated systems can support organized sample archiving and faster retrieval. Revenue can be generated through high-capacity storage installations, customized storage configurations, equipment leasing, and service contracts for clinical research facilities, supporting the automated sample storage systems market growth.

Automated biological sample storage systems accounted for the largest share of 38.4%, driven by their widespread use in preserving and managing biological materials for research and drug development. These systems enable organized sample handling, controlled storage conditions, and efficient retrieval.

The automated cryogenic storage systems segment is expected to achieve a growth rate of 12.4% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for long-term preservation of temperature-sensitive biological materials.

Request Customization to receive a tailored report.

Biological samples accounted for a dominant share of 56.8% in 2025, owing to their extensive use in biomedical research, clinical studies, and drug discovery. Automated storage helps maintain sample quality and supports reliable access to specimens such as blood, tissues, and cells.

Chemical compounds are anticipated to record a growth rate of 9.8% during the forecast period, fueled by increasing use of compound libraries in pharmaceutical research and drug screening.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies led the end user segment, accounting for a share of 41.5% in 2025, reflecting their extensive need to store and manage samples during drug discovery, development, and testing.

Biorepositories are estimated to register a growth rate of 11.8% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for organized, long-term storage of biological specimens for research and clinical studies. Automation helps biorepositories maintain sample integrity and facilitate reliable specimen retrieval.

Speak to an Analyst to discuss market opportunities.

The North America automated sample storage systems market accounted for a dominant share of 37.03% in 2025.

U.S. National Institute on Aging supports the National Cell Repository for Alzheimer's Disease (NCRAD), which uses the Hamilton BiOS M10 automated frozen storage system to store millions of biological samples at −80°C. Robotic sample handling and barcode-based inventory tracking help maintain sample integrity while improving retrieval speed and storage efficiency, demonstrating the role of automated cryogenic storage in large-scale biomedical research.

Canadian Tissue Repository Network connects tissue repositories that collect and preserve biological specimens for cancer research. Maintaining sample quality across these collections requires controlled storage, accurate sample tracking, and efficient retrieval, reinforcing demand for modern sample management infrastructure, including automated storage systems, as biobanking operations expand.

Unlock Regional Insights to access country-level data, & regional trends.

The Asia Pacific automated sample storage systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.11% during the forecast period, making it the fastest-growing region.

Japan's Tohoku Medical Megabank Project integrates a laboratory information management system (LIMS) with robotic sample processing and automated storage and retrieval systems (ASRS). It uses Brooks BioStore systems to store biological specimens at −80°C and automated liquid nitrogen storage to preserve cells below -180°C, while LIMS tracks sample identities, locations, and processing records.

In China, a biobank information management system implemented at Foshan Fosun Chancheng Hospital integrates specimen collection, processing, storage, retrieval, and quality control records. A 2026 evaluation reported a 67% reduction in manual workload and a 4.2 minute decrease in average sample retrieval time, demonstrating how digital specimen management can improve operational efficiency and research sample traceability.

National Liver Disease Biobank (NLDB) in India has developed a dedicated sample management system to track biological specimens, storage locations, processing workflows, and sample-related data. The biobank also provides cryogenic storage capacity for up to 5.4 million samples, highlighting the need for reliable specimen management and long-term preservation infrastructure to support biomedical and pharmaceutical research.

Europe's automated sample storage systems market is estimated to register a growth rate of 10.2% during the forecast period.

Germany is participating in the TraceBot project, funded by the European Union, which develops robotic systems for pharmaceutical laboratories. The technology combines sensors, artificial intelligence, and a digital twin to monitor and verify robotic actions during tasks such as sterility testing, creating a traceable record of laboratory operations and reducing reliance on manual handling.

UK's laboratory automation infrastructure includes BioArc Ultra automated storage systems, designed to manage more than 16 million samples at the UK Biocentre facility in Milton Keynes. The system combines automated sample storage with digital traceability and inventory management, demonstrating the use of high capacity robotic storage and sample tracking technology in research and pharmaceutical workflows.

The Latin America automated sample storage systems market is expected to achieve a growth rate of 10.9% during the forecast period. Brazilian Biosciences National Laboratory (LNBio) operates a bioassay laboratory equipped for high-throughput screening (HTS) and high-content screening.

Research teams in Mexico are studying childhood leukemia use of −80°C deep freezer storage and a digital sample tracking database to preserve blood and bone marrow specimens for future analysis. The database records sample types, processing dates, quantities, storage box identifiers, and exact storage coordinates, demonstrating the importance of cold storage and digital traceability in managing research samples.

The Middle East & Africa automated sample storage systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period. A women's health research facility in Dubai has integrated digital specimen tracking with robotic liquid handling equipment and an Azenta BioStore automated storage system. The setup records specimen identities and coordinates sample placement, illustrating how automated storage can reduce manual handling and improve sample traceability.

South Africa's Stellenbosch University Biomedical Research Institute uses a robotic biological storage system with capacity for approximately 3.5 million samples. Automated sample selection using QR codes helps retrieve specimens while limiting temperature fluctuations.

The automated sample storage systems market competitive landscape is highly fragmented, with established laboratory equipment manufacturers, automated storage solution companies, and cold chain equipment suppliers. Key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hamilton, Azenta Life Sciences, B Medical Systems, and Haier Biomedical are estimated to account for 30–35% of the global automated sample storage systems market share.

Established players compete mainly through storage capacity, temperature control, storage reliability, and laboratory information system integration. Emerging and regional players in the automated sample storage systems market ecosystem focus on specialized storage solutions and innovative offerings.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) Hamilton Company (US) Azenta Life Sciences (US) B Medical Systems (Luxembourg) Haier Biomedical (China) SPT Labtech (UK) LiCONiC AG (Liechtenstein) Eppendorf SE (Germany) Kardex Group (Switzerland) Tsubakimoto Chain (Japan)

September 2026: QIAGEN launched QIAmini, a compact automated sample preparation system designed for research laboratories processing small sample batches.

August 2026: QIAGEN commercially launched QIAsymphony Connect, an automated clinical nucleic acid extraction platform that processes up to 96 samples across four independent batches.